By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — What is nice is not always good.
Children are always listening and watching.
These are the two themes for Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into the Woods,” this year’s spring musical at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Director Thomas Golden said the show is a mashup of several different fairy tales, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and more. It includes its own story line, which Golden gives a PG rating for families who want to check out the show when it hits the stage this week, over Mother’s Day weekend. Golden said the PG rating is due to some complex situations which young children under 8 may not understand. But all ages in the family will appreciate the fairy tales and the music of the production.
“The musical is about families, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Golden said. “It challenges us to recognize and embrace the choices and mistakes that we make and that others make and to grow past them. Because that is what family does. (This is) a great show to take mom to!”
In the show, Golden said each character goes into the woods to discover their happy endings. Later in the production, the characters find their happy endings in jeopardy, and the story begins to spin out of control as they learn to make sense of the chaos.
Megan Detlefs, who has one of the leading roles as the Baker’s Wife, said “Into the Woods” has been one of her favorite musicals since she was a very young girl. Playing this specific role has been a lifelong dream of hers that has become a reality on the Homestake Opera House stage.
“I think it was really the first musical that made me fall in love with musicals,” she said. “It just always had a special place in my heart. When I was younger, I appreciated the fairy tales and as I’ve gotten older, I appreciate the deeper meaning in the story.”
“It’s magical,” said Laurel Boss, who plays Cinderella in the story. “It’s got comedy. It’s got serious moments. It has really everything anyone could want in a story, in a plot. I think there is something that everyone will enjoy in it.”
The show is also one that combines talent from throughout the Northern Hills. With actors and actresses from as far away as Belle Fourche, Rapid City, and Spearfish, as well as some local talent, the show is a testament to an all-inclusive philosophy. Increasingly, theaters throughout region are seeing actors and actresses from neighboring towns, as the theaters embrace the greater Black Hills community.
“The Homestake Opera House is here for Lead and the entire Black Hills region,” Golden said. “I am thrilled to have so much participation from throughout the Northern Hills. Theater is community based and we thrive on building a community with a strong foundation in Lead-Deadwood, but one that extends to our friends throughout the region. This is how you build a program that will last.”
Overall, Golden said the cast and crew from “Into the Woods,” is ready to deliver performances that will delight audiences with a wide range of exceptional talent.
“Directors really have it easy,” Golden said. “We just watch and say yes and no when appropriate. This cast and crew are working so hard and it is paying off. Come and see the fruit of the hard work of your friends and neighbors. This is a show you won’t want to miss.”
Show dates and times include today through Saturday and Monday at 7 p.m., with a special Mother’s Day matinee held Sunday at 2 p.m.
