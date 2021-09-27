Editor’s note – Bison are extremely dangerous. Visitors to Custer State Park should not exit their vehicles or approach these animals. The photos accompanying this article were taken under the supervision of Game, Fish, and Parks professionals trained to monitor for signs of aggression or agitation.
CUSTER STATE PARK — After 56 years, what started as a way to manage a growing bison herd has turned into one of the premier events the state of South Dakota has to offer – the annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup.
“This is our annual roundup, we do it every year come rain or shine,” said Lydia Austin, interpretive programs manager for the park. “We’ll round up our herd and take them down to the corral system; this is where we’re going to vaccinate the animals, brand the new calves and just do our regular management of the herd (including preg-checking).”
The roundup not only serves as an annual check up for the herd, but also an important tool in maintaining a healthy number of animals for the sustainability of the park.
“We can only keep a little over 1,000 (bison) every winter based off of the amount of grass that we have for (them) and then for all the other wildlife that’s in Custer State Park,” explained Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for the park.
“As mangers, we have to keep an eye on the herd so we don’t exceed our carrying capacity and then have a negative effect on the overall ecosystem inside the park,” added Jason Gooder, the park’s natural resource manager.
Every year, park officials estimate an exact number of bison that the park can sustain over the coming winter based on range conditions. This year, around 370 buffalo will be sold via a combination live and online auction the first weekend in November leaving a total of approximately 1,100 bison in the park. The animals that are to be sold are selected at random and represent a selection of full grown males and females, as well as calves.
“There at the auction, they’ll go to private herds, they’ll go to meat markets, they’ll go to individuals who want to fill their freezer for the winter as well,” Austin said. “A lot of folks come for the genetics of the Custer State Park bison. They want to get new genetics into their herd and they know we have a good product here.”
No outside bison have been introduced into the Custer State Park herd since the 1960s, making their genetics one of the purist lines in the country.
“We’re a large enough herd that the chance of inbreeding is very minimal, so we’re able to just keep those Custer State Park genetics within this herd, so if (other herdowners) want a new genetic feature like a bull or something like that, they know what they’re getting here from the park,” Austin explained.
Gooder said the Custer herd is managed for conservation rather than production, so they don’t dive too deeply into the genetics of the herd other than to monitor for congenital diseases and maintaining strong diversity. However, around 10 years ago, park officials started opening the herd up for more comprehensive genetic testing.
“This year we’re looking at doing some stuff with South Dakota State University,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what kind of genetic studies we’re going to open up; they have (a program), which is a more modern look into each individual. … So, when you ask about specific genetic examples that might set our herd out from other herds across the country, (those studies) will give us that opportunity.”
Austin said that in the late 1800s in an attempt to bolster the cattle industry on the Great Plains, ranchers experimented with cross breeding cattle with bison to produce a heartier stock.
“Once we got them that never happened in the park,” she said. “There were probably some genes in there that had cattle, but since then they’ve kind of just naturally worked themselves out.”
Bison have been a natural part of the Great Plains ecosystem for thousands of years, they evolved to be able to endure the harsh and drastically differing weather conditions seen in the midwestern part of the country, and have played an integral part in the formation of the west. “Prairie is naturally dependent on bison,” Austin said. “They’re always moving, they’re always grazing, so they’re breaking up the soil, they’re depositing nutrients into the soil. They graze on specific plants to keep the healthiness of it going.”
When Winter Storm Atlas hit western South Dakota in 2013, while ranchers reported losing countless cattle to the blizzard, Custer State Park didn’t lose a single bison.
“They’re adapted to it, they’ve been here longer than we all have, they’re meant for it,” Austin said. “They don’t go into the ravines like cattle do, they walk through the storms, they eat through the storms. Those big heads and broad shoulders that we’ve seen are meant to shovel out that snow and get to the grass. They are adapted for winter weather.”
Bison are so well adapted to life on the prairie, that they can even withstand intermittent disasters like wildfires. Austin pointed out a specific cow from the herd with scars running up her legs and backside.
“When we got to her at the Legion Lake Fire (in 2017), her whole underbelly and all the way back up was one big burn mark,” she said. “She got caught in the fire and she actually only has one teat, the rest of them were burned off, but she was able to keep a calf. She’s kind of that amazing survivor (showing) how well buffalo adapt even to things like prairie fires and things like that.”
The bison have been a part of Custer State Park almost as long as the park itself has existed. Around the time it was established in 1912, the estate of the famed South Dakotan buffalo rancher James “Scotty” Phillip was looking to rehome their herd.
“Scotty Phillip was a big buffalo rancher, “king of the buffalo”, out in Phillip (and) Pierre. When he passed away his family tried selling the animals, but there was no market for bison at the time and so they pretty much gave them to the state,” Austin said.
Peter Norbeck, who is considered the founding father of Custer State Park, and would go on to be elected governor of South Dakota in 1916, set out to make the park a place to replenish the depleted animal populations of the state.
“With the miners and the loggers, the animal populations had been wiped, and so the goal of the park was to bring those animals back,” Austin explained. “And so, when (Norbeck was offered the Phillips bison), pretty much for nothing, he was like, ‘we’ll take bison,’ and brought bison in and they’ve done very well.”
By the early ‘40s and ‘50s, Austin said the herd was doing too well, and that’s when park managers began the annual roundup. At that time, they couldn’t auction off the animals, but still needing to cull their numbers, they found other ways to put the bison to good use.
“We actually did slaughter them and sell them for meat,” Austin said. “During the ‘40s bison was not considered part of the ration package during the war, they were considered wild game so you could get bison for much cheaper and you didn’t get dots on your ration card. … They also sent (meat) to the soldiers for the same reason.”
As the market grew for the Custer bison, park officials realized the resource they had on hand. After wiping out a raspatory disease that had developed among the herd, the park started opening up their surplus stock for auction in the 1960s.
“We’ve sold bison to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico, so they come from all over,” Stalder said. (Today) one of the unique things is that it’s an internet auction so you can be at home anywhere and bid on a bison at Custer State Park.”
The money raised from the sale of the bison goes into the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department general fund to help maintain its trails systems, visitor centers, and staff.
The 50th annual event brought a record 20,000 spectators to the park, but this year, park officials said they were anticipating even more than that.
“If our summer season was any kind of indicator for this event, it could be a very big event this year. Anywhere between that 20,000 to 25,000 range,” Stalder estimated.
“Where do you get to see buffalo rounded up via horseback riding,” Austin added. “It is the symbol of the west, it’s what people come to expect when they come out to South Dakota and it’s just that image that we are.”
