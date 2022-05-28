Interviews underway for Belle Fourche city administrator

BELLE FOURCHE –– Interviews are underway for the newly-created city administrator position in Belle Fourche, bringing the municipality one step nearer to the goal of fashioning a more efficient governmental entity.
Mayor Randy Schmidt told the council during its May 16 meeting that resumes for the six candidates have been provided to them and a new committee created to begin interviews.
Schmidt announced the four councilmembers whom he would team up with to carry out the interviews.
Those selected to join the mayor on the interview committee include Councilmembers Rebecca Larson, Monte Talkington, Clark Sowers, and Larry Schmaltz.
“And that will give the other four councilmembers people to go to if they have questions that (they) might want to be asked (of the candidates),” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said that he wanted to give the council time to review the resumes provided and considered beginning interviews as early as this week.
Schmaltz requested that the four councilmembers not appointed to the interview committee compile their suggested interview questions and forward them to the committee members in advance.
Councilman Randy Sowers shared his appreciation on the topic to Schmidt.
“I appreciate the information and transparency on this,” he said. “Thank you for taking a leadership role on that.”
Schmidt said that he believes the process, which was set up specifically for the interview and hire of a city administrator, is one that he believes should remain in place for the future hiring of department heads.
Whether Belle Fourche could benefit from the addition of a city administrator or planner has been topical for a number of years. In years past, the topic would be resurrected for discussion at council meetings, only to go dormant for months or years until a councilmember reignited the conversation.
Most recently, interest in the topic was rekindled during an Aug. 23, 2021, legal finance committee meeting in which approximately two dozen community members supported concept.
According to the description, a potential city administrator would be responsible for “directing, managing, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the City of Belle Fourche while planning for and providing guidance to the Common Council regarding future operations.”
The five-page job description states that the work would consist of various managerial, administrative, and supervisory responsibilities.
Additionally, the position would have supervisory duties over the department heads in some of the city departments, including the liquor store, public works, engineering, library, rec center, code enforcement/animal control, and museum. The finance office and human resource departments would continue to be overseen by the mayor, as potential conflicts of interest within those sectors could exist.
Schmidt told the Pioneer that as of Thursday evening, the committee had interviewed four of the six candidates and the city’s goal is to finish the first round of interviews by next week. Additionally, the city does not have an anticipated hire date for the position yet, but Schmidt said that will depend on whether the committee opts to hold second round of interviews.
