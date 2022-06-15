Interstate 90 Exit 37 reconstruction project to begin

STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) said the first phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on Interstate 90, near Sturgis, will begin Tuesday.
The project includes the reconstruction of the Exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of Exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.
Phase one of the project will require the closing both the eastbound and westbound passing lanes on I-90 between Exit 37 and Exit 40. Phase one will include the construction of a center bent for the new bridge at exit 37 and grading of the new exit 37 westbound off ramp and eastbound on and off ramps. Phase one construction is scheduled for completion by July 27.
Phase two of the project is anticipated to begin Aug. 15, and will put two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-90 between Exit 37 and Exit 44. Phase two work will include work in the westbound lanes and median of I-90 to replace drainage culverts, extend box culverts, installation of the commercial vehicle screening system, construction of the Exit 37 westbound on and off ramps, continue with the construction of the new Exit 37 overpass bridge (Pleasant Valley Road), demolition of the existing port of entry building, and begin construction of the new building.
Phases three and four will occur in 2023 and will include the replacement of drainage culverts and box culvert extensions, as well as grading and paving of the eastbound lanes on I-90 from west of Exit 37 to the port of entry, completion of the interchange at Exit 37, and completion of the new port of entry building.
The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Oct. 27, 2023.
