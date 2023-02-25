Interstate 90 Exit 37 reconstruction project continues
STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) said the third phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the Exit 37 interchange on Interstate 90, near Sturgis, will begin Monday.

The project includes the reconstruction of the Exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading and paving on I-90 from west of Exit 37 to the Tilford port of entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and the construction of a new port of entry building.

