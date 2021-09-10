Intersection improvements, stoplight installation begins on south end of Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Tuesday began improvements on the four-way intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 on the south end of Belle Fourche in preparation for the installation of a stop light.
Les Hermann, area engineering supervisor with the DOT’s Belle Fourche area office, told the Pioneer Thursday that crews set up temporary traffic signals and reduced the travel lanes this week as the project got underway.
“Traffic appears to be moving smoothly,” he said, adding that there are sporadic periods of congestion in the area. “We’ve got it timed such that it pretty much clears out with one round (traffic signal cycle).”
The city of Belle Fourche has planned and coordinated with the DOT on the stoplight project, which has been in the works for a handful of years.
Tru-Form Construction of Black Hawk is the prime contractor on the project. The project has an overall completion date of Oct. 29.
