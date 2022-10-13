SPEARFISH — The interior walls of Spearfish High School’s career and technical education center are going up.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District, said the decking for the floor of the mezzanine was expected to arrive today.
“That will be installed and then the second story of concrete blocks will start going up,” he said.
The large, precast, exterior walls, he said, are anticipated to begin being constructed later this month with a mid-November delivery date. It will take about 20 working days for them to be all set in place.
“Once we get those up, it will start looking like progress,” he said.
The school district and RCS Construction, the company hired as the construction manager at risk, broke ground on the $15.35 million center in May.
It is slated to open for the spring semester in 2023-2024.
The district will continue to offer CTE courses such as its family and consumer science – often called home ec., business education, a computer information technology class, wood working/cabinet making, and welding.
Added will be a medical science program, computer lab where perhaps robotics and automation aspects can be added, building trades — a class where students construct a home, automotive technology, and an additional classroom that will be a flexible use space.
