Institute for Underground Science moving from idea to concept

LEAD — The idea to develop an Institute for Underground Science at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) has developed into a multi-million dollar concept that will support international science initiatives at SURF, build community relations through enhanced public outreach, and operate a world-leading education and outreach program that fosters close collaboration and integration with the researchers and K—12 STEM programs.
On Thursday, Elizabeth Freer of Dialogue LLC, who has been working with the S.D. Science and Technology Authority to research the development of the Institute for Underground Science, gave budget estimates for construction and operation of the facility, which is proposed to be built at the Ellison Complex. The Authority hopes the Institute will serve as a global center for collaboration focused on underground science for the international underground research community, as well as provide residential quarters and dining facilities.
Freer said she worked with ARUP, an international design firm, and current Authority employees to project labor, non labor and program development costs. Last July, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority approved a scoping document that outlines the vision and priorities for the Institute. Based on that scoping document, Freer said operating costs for the facility will be between $12.5 million and $22.6 million.
Freer has also been working with Oppenheim Lewis, Inc., a full-service project management and cost consulting firm to develop estimates for building construction. Based on the Authority’s scoping document for an 88,000-square-foot facility, as well as a 32,000-square-feet for housing, Freer said construction estimates are at about $65 million for the main facility, with a $12 million residential facility. Those estimates, she said are based on a six-year timeline for design construction and developing the programs that would operate in the institute facility.
The cost estimates are not set in stone, Freer told the board last Thursday, and they can be adjusted as the Authority refines its goals for the facility. But, Freer presented comparable operating baudgets for similar facilities across Canada and the U.S., and concluded that the estimates for the SURF Institute are in line with operating and construction budgets for similar institutes in Canada and the U.S. Freer encouraged members of the Authority to really focus and refine their plans for the Institute in order to guide decisions about the facility and hone budgets for the project.
“When we look at amenities and parking and work spaces and levels of technology that are built into the building, that will affect operation costs,” she said.
Following her presentation, Freer recommended that the board hire an Institute director to manage and own the program development process for the facility, and to start the hiring process for teams to get started.
“We’re reaching the point where the Institute can no longer be a side job,” Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, said. “If we’re going to do this, we’re going to need to get serious about implementing some of these things and bring staff on board.”
The Institute for Underground Science is just one of the goals for the SURF Foundation, which was developed to raise capital for the “advancement of underground science and its global impacts.” Managed by a separate board of 10 people from throughout the state and country, the Foundation aims to develop resources to inspire future scientists, reach out into the community to share information about SURF activities and discoveries, create space for scientific collaboration, and to develop the Institute for Underground Science.
Additionally, the Foundation plans to develop an ethnobotanical garden, called the Sacred Circle Garden, which will serve as a place to protect, respect and understand the vibrant history of the area. The garden is expected to recognize the diversity of the Black Hills, and to help people understand the indigenous cultures of the Hills.
On Thursday Staci Miller, SURF Foundation Director, told the S.D. Science and Technology Authority that fundraising for the SURF Foundation’s Sacred Circle Garden has been going extremely well, with $428,468 of an $800,000 goal raised so far. In 2021, the Foundation’s donors jumped from 54 to 117, an average of 5.25 new donors per month.
