SPEARFISH — More than two years in the making, the former Kozy Motel, located at 437 N. Main St., has found new life as an energy efficient office/vacation rental, as well as serving as proof of concept for a revitalization effort for the city’s downtown corridor.
“Immediately, I mean within days, lots across the street both sold,” said Jared Capp, co-owner and developer of the new building.
Capp said he, along with his wife and business partner Dr. Rachel Headley, who also co-owns Rose Group International, which occupies the upper office space in the building, worked closely with now-retired Spearfish City Planner, Jayna Watson, to develop the new C-1 Redevelopment Incentive Plan.
The plan incentivizes investment in commercial buildings along the city’s downtown corridor. Essentially trading downtown parking requirements for redevelopment investments into the properties.
Capp and Headley’s building was the first to experiment with the new initiative, taking down the old Kozy Motel building and building in its place a 7,000 square-foot, multi-use structure. The two spent right around $2 million transforming the building into a net zero powered facility, and the buzz it generated has caused several lots in the immediate area to be sold after languishing for years on the vine.
“Literally millions and millions in revenue just flooded downtown within three blocks of where we’re standing,” Capp said. (It’s) awesome.”
“The opportunity to sort of create a much more beautiful connection into downtown, we got to help do that, which was fun,” Headley added.
Capp and Headley, known for innovative sustainable home-build solutions, designed the commercial space using many of the same techniques they use to approach smaller projects.
“What we did is kind of sneaky, the doors are eight-feet tall, instead of a standard size so that it makes it look bigger,” Headley explained. “And you’ll also notice we have very high base-boards and that’s part of the, sort of visual, that you don’t even know you’re taking in.”
The entrance to the large conference room is a 350-pound laminated veneer lumber door, which smoothly swings open on custom-made hinges from Belgium.
“There’s (no hinges) made in the U.S. that will take that big a door that we could find,” Capp explained.
The lobby of the office building is designed to bring a sleek, modern office look to the space. Dark grays and corridor lighting draw the visitor’s view down the long foyer, lined with live plants and artwork sourced completely by South Dakota artists.
“My approach to the color was to have everything very modern, so the plants are the accent color,” Headley said. “We wanted it to feel modern but we didn’t want it to feel austere.”
At the center of the lobby stands a one-story-tall,15,000 pound rammed earth wall, which functions as both a draw into the building as well as dividing barrier between the office’s ingress and main office area, to the administration office and bathroom.
“Some of it was just because it’s a feature wall and it kind of brings your eye up,” Capp explained.
“Really, for me it was to give a little bit of ‘hide’ to the bathroom and to the coffee (bar directly behind the wall), Headley added. “So that way you could maximize the space … basically by controlling your view from the door.”
Capp installed 64 solar modules along the south-facing side of the building’s roof, which are capable of generating around 30 kilowatts of energy. At the time of the interview, the modules where producing more than double the electricity being used within the building. Capp explained that the excess energy is then pumped back into the power grid and their account is credited for its use. In the winter months when the modules might not produce as much, the credits they’ve accumulated is then applied to whatever power usage they need.
“Mostly for us, just being responsible for the footprint of the building as much as we could,” Capp said. “So, having those modules on the roof; not only does it eliminate and electric bill for the building, which you could image is substantial … but it’s also just a statement for us as humans, part of our ethos is, ‘listen, it’s really not that much of an investment – really – to be able to send all that back in and produce our own electricity.’”
All LED lighting, and an extra outside layer of insulation add to the energy efficiencies of the building.
“It’s like wrapping a blanket around you when you go outside,” Capp said.
Rainwater collected from the roof feeds the external landscaping, and with a full laundry facility to serve the rental units, the office bathrooms utilize washable towels rather than disposable paper products.
The office also has a lactation room that doubles as a shower room for anyone to freshen up after biking into work, or returning after a workout, or yoga break. All designed to evoke a sense of community and comfort in the workplace.
“A lot of people want to work remotely because their office space is a miserable place to be in,” Headley said. “We want to provide a space that’s quiet if you want it, but there’s other people around because we all need human interaction.”
Headley, who said she travels extensively for work, also planned the rental units with corporate comfort in mind. The rooms are designed less for family getaways, and more for individuals and couples looking for a comfortable place to return after enjoying an active day in the Black Hills or a busy day running meetings.
The rental rooms all have names that correspond to minerals found in the Black Hills: Aurum, which is gold; Calcis, which is limestone; Pyrite, which is found in granite; and Lutum, which is clay.
The four rental units at the back of the building are each equipped with their own heating and cooling systems.
“So that way, if we don’t have someone in the unit for three days we can turn the heat down, … but that doesn’t freeze-out everyone else,” Headley said.
Each office is wired for high-speed internet access, with four separate Wi-Fi networks throughout the front of the building, and each rental has a dedicated Wi-Fi network.
“One of the things that we talked to (Bluepeak) about was, ‘there is no option for there to be a lag. Ever, for anyone,’” Capp said.
Capp and Headley said this is by far the largest project they’ve undertaken, but the risk/reward value assessment, thus far, has proven positive.
“There’s been a lot of it that’s been equal parts exciting and terrifying,” Capp said.
“We are, what we call, ‘chaos tolerant,’” Headley added. “We have very high-risk thresholds. Sometimes that doesn’t work, … that’s just part of the fun about what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.