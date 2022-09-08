Inner Peace Pathways offers alternative healing options

Tammy Wagendorf opened Inner Peace Pathways in Lead. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — A new way to achieve inner peace and healing through reiki and akashic records has just opened up in Lead, with Inner Peace Pathways.

Tammy Wagendorf, who is a master, teacher and practitioner of restorative reiki, animal reiki, and an akashic records consultant recently opened her new practice on the third floor of Gold Rush Plaza on Lead’s Main Street, where the former Wells Fargo was located. A retired Air Force medic, Wagendorf said she has been practicing reiki since 2011. She and her husband moved to Lead from Idaho this summer, to be closer to their daughter and new grandchild.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.