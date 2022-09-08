Inner Peace Pathways offers alternative healing options

LEAD — A new way to achieve inner peace and healing through reiki and akashic records has just opened up in Lead, with Inner Peace Pathways.
Tammy Wagendorf, who is a master, teacher and practitioner of restorative reiki, animal reiki, and an akashic records consultant recently opened her new practice on the third floor of Gold Rush Plaza on Lead’s Main Street, where the former Wells Fargo was located. A retired Air Force medic, Wagendorf said she has been practicing reiki since 2011. She and her husband moved to Lead from Idaho this summer, to be closer to their daughter and new grandchild.
Wagendorf said she is very excited to meet clients who come to her for restorative healing and relaxation, as well as their furry family members who need the peace that animal reiki offers. She has achieved certifications in the highest levels of reiki and akashic records that allow her to practice and teach about different methods, including the ancient Japanese form jikiden reiki.
“Reiki, basically think of it as we are all energetic matter,” she said as she explained her practice. “All matter is energy. Essentially, after I went through reiki training, basically I have become a conduit to deliver energy into my clients. It’s the life force energy of humanity. What’s great for clients is they’re the ones who regulate how much energy comes into them because reiki does no harm and it’s never going to give a clienet more than it can handle.”
Akashic records, Wagendorf said, is when the client gives her permission to open a soul’s record.
“Akashic records is basically a blueprint of someone’s soul, past, present and future,” she said. “I have a list of questions I ask the client beforehand to come up with questions they want to ask their records. What do they want to know to help guide them through a session? Anything they want to ask, I can ask on behalf of them. What’s great is the masters and teachers of the akashic records are not going to give me anything the client can’t handle. A lot of times if I can’t get an answer, they’re not ready for it. It’s pretty incredible when you do a reading, because there are so many different directions they can go based on what the client wants to know.”
For people who have pets that may have behavioral problems, or that may be getting to the end of their life, animal reiki is an option that can help, Wagendorf said. “Reiki is wonderful for reducing stress, and it applies just as well to pets,” she said.
One of the important aspects of Wagendorf’s practice, she said is the extreme care she takes to ensure clients have plenty of time to process any revelations or issues that may arise during a session. Absolute privacy, she said, is also a major component.
“Especially as a retired medic in the Air Force, I’m very driven to keep privacy,” she said. “I’m about giving a quality session with someone. This is designed to be a safe space for someone to feel like they trust me to know they can let go and be vulnerable here. A lot of times I will get some information given to me during a session and I like to share that with the client. It’s not a one and done. I don’t believe in that philosophy. I want my client to feel like they were heard, they were understood and they have time to be vulnerable and release before they walk out the door.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.