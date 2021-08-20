Inmate Cody Summerside placed on escape status

HURON — State prison inmate Cody Summerside has been placed on escape status.
Summerside left a housing unit for minimum-security inmates in Huron without authorization Aug. 17.
Summerside is currently serving concurrent sentences for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear from Lawrence County.
Summerside, 27, is a white male. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
If you see Summerside or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
