Injured turtle set free near Sturgis

Krush, the injured turtle, has recovered and was set free near Sturgis late last week. Pioneer file photo

STURGIS — Krush the turtle, who was recuperating from an injury at Paws on Main in Sturgis the past couple of weeks, has been set free.

Tiffany Smith, who runs Paws on Main, a dog grooming business, posted a video on her Facebook page Aug. 11, of the happy turtle paddling away in a stock pond.

