Injured turtle set free near Sturgis

STURGIS — Krush the turtle, who was recuperating from an injury at Paws on Main in Sturgis the past couple of weeks, has been set free.
Tiffany Smith, who runs Paws on Main, a dog grooming business, posted a video on her Facebook page Aug. 11, of the happy turtle paddling away in a stock pond.
She wrote a little sentiment to go with the video: “Happy ending to a very lucky girl! We will be checking on you Krush! We will miss you, but we are so happy!”
Krush, a pint-sized turtle, wandered into the yard adjacent Paws on Main a week before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Smith shares the Paws on Main building at 1547 Main St. with Angie Olson and her business Elite Transportation. Olson found the critter and noticed its awful injury.
They took the injured turtle to Dr. Warren Whalen at the Animal Care Center of Spearfish who gave her the once-over then called an exotic animal doctor friend for advice.
He covered the turtle’s injured shell with auto body fiberglass and epoxy, and gave him a round of antibiotics, Smith said.
The backyard at Paws on Main, which was meant for dogs, become a turtle rehab center. They gave the turtle a shot of antibiotics every three days. She also was seen eating, which was a good sign she was recovering, Smith said.
John Gerberding was one of about a dozen people who responded to Smith’s post about setting the turtle free.
He wrote: “Even a turtle matters… well done.”
