Injured skier rescued from Crow Peak By Mark Watson Black Hills Pioneer Mar 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — A skier who sustained a shoulder injury Wednesday was rescued by Spearfish firefighters.Travis Eddy, wildland fire engine boss, said the department received the call for assistance around 11:40 a.m.The skier had skinned their way to the top of Crow Peak and began skiing down. The male, in his mid 30s, was injured about 100 feet from the summit.Rescue crews began snowmobiling their way up as far as possible and had to snowshoe and cross country ski the rest of the way.The rescue crew located the skier, who was by himself, and assisted him down to the trailhead arriving at approximately 2:30 p.m. He was able to drive himself out.Eddy said the snow was deep in the area, which slowed the process.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Water Skiing Skiing Sports × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRogers, Kirkeby and Stanton retiring from officiating basketballDetails released in Feb. 25 shooting incidentJail time, DUI court for Lead woman guilty of 6th DUIAssault ends in apparent suicideSpearfish woman indicted for wire fraudEndangered Missing Person AdvisoryEuphoria star Angus Cloud wanted for questioning over hit-and-run incidentTwo Harding Co. men tied to Montana murder caseCalif. timber headed to Wyo.'I could feel my brain degrading!' Lorde reveals why she doesn't use TikTok Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.