SPEARFISH — It’s not every day that Sami Simon, Spearfish animal control officer, gets to rescue one of nature’s winged creatures. But that’s just what happened last week when an injured owl needed a helping hand.
“Oh yeah, it’s definitely not a very common call,” Simon said. “For wildlife, it’s usually just raccoons … maybe a rabbit once in a while, deer, obviously, but never usually a raptor of any type.”
At around 11:30 a.m., the hurt great-horned owl was discovered by Mary and Mark Baker in the back yard of their home near the Black Hills State University apartments.
“Mark had noticed when he’d first seen the bird, that its wing was definitely broken,” Mary Baker said in a message to the Pioneer. “We’re acutely aware of the laws concerning raptors, and first thought of calling (South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks). Then we thought animal control could handle it more quickly.”
Simon said the normal procedure for finding a downed raptor is to contact a South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks wildlife conservation officer, however, she felt confident in handling the battered bird due to some hands on training she’d received from GF&P.
“That’s one thing that I appreciate about our conservation officer, too, is he’ll invite me out to assist him with different things like that so I can learn about it,” she said. “He (the owl) was hissing at me and kind of ruffling his one wing that was not injured, but he wasn’t able to fly off or anything. He wasn’t overly aggressive, but you could tell he was spooked.”
When she approached the ruffled raptor, Simon noticed that his wing had been broken and the bone was protruding from the skin. After talking with GF&P, Simon said she figured a car had hit the animal during a recent night flight.
“One of the larger bones in his wing that was kind of jutting through the skin, so they thought it was possible that he had clipped a vehicle while he was flying,” she said.
Fortunate for our feathered friend, since Simon said an exposed bone could lead to a wing amputation or even euthanasia in birds.
“Thankfully this one wasn’t in too bad of shape, he wasn’t too thin or anything, he was still able to eat so it must have been a pretty recent injury,” she said.
After posing for a few commemorative photos, the bird was transported to Pierre where he will be rehabilitated.
“It was a very interesting call, and I always love when I have a new experience like that, so it was a great experience, absolutely,” Simon said. “I’m glad that it had a happy ending.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.