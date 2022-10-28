Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8. On the ballot is IM 27, An initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.
Vote “No” to leave South Dakota law as it is, outlawing recreational marijuana. Vote “Yes” to adopt the initiated measure and legalize recreational marijuana.
Pro
Recreational weed forces optimistic, but working hard
PIERRE — For the fourth time since 2006, South Dakotans will be asked to vote to legalize a form of marijuana.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws collected 25,023 signatures, well in excess of the required 16,961, to place recreational marijuana on the Nov. 8 ballot. It is Initiated Measure 26, and needs just a simple majority to become law.
If approved, people 21 and older would be allowed to have up to 1 ounce of marijuana for personal use and to share with other adults, and they could grow it, too.
Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said in a statement that the cannabis proponents are ready for the election.
“We are confident that we can achieve victory for the second consecutive election, pass Initiated Measure 27 by a strong margin, and restore the will of the people,” Schweich said.
That “will of the people” is a reference to the 2020 election, when voters approved Constitutional Amendment A, legalizing recreational weed, by a vote of 54.2 percent to 45.8 percent. A companion ballot measure, Initiated Measure 26, focused on medical marijuana, was approved 69.9 percent to 31.1 percent.
South Dakota became the first state to approve medical and recreational marijuana in the same election. Both were to take effect on July 1, 2021.
But Gov. Kristi Noem asked Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller to file complaints in circuit court, alleging that Amendment A does not follow constitutional guidelines.
In early 2021, a circuit court judge appointed by Noem placed recreational marijuana on hold, ruling that Amendment A violated the state’s single-subject rule on constitutional amendments.
Sixth Circuit Judge Christina Klinger said the 2020 ballot measure violated the rule, passed by voters in 2018, about dealing with more than a single subject.
“Allocating revenue from an excise tax of marijuana sales, forbidding differing professions from disciplining their members, and including a provision compelling the legislature to pass hemp, which is different than marijuana, are not part of the ‘single scheme’ of legalizing marijuana,” Klinger ruled.
The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed, rejecting the amendment. That sent the pro-cannabis forces back to work to try to pass a measure approving recreational marijuana again.
They also worked with legislators to try to legalize it without a vote, but despite some progress, that was derailed. Then, they faced another challenge in Amendment C, which would have required ballot questions to receive 60% for passage if the ballot question creates a tax or fee or requires the state to appropriate $10 million or more in any of the first five fiscal years after enactment.
The proposed amendment, backed by Republican legislative leaders, targeted the Medicaid expansion proposal, but also may have impacted the marijuana question, so South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws joined forces with the Medicaid expansion group to fight it.
Complicating the matter was the fact that the question was placed on the June primary ballot, when turnout is traditionally much lighter than in general elections. But voters trounced the proposed amendment, shooting it down 67.43 percent to 32.57 percent.
That put the pop proponents back on the to register voters, raise money and gather support. Although they won approval for both medical and recreational weed in 2020, they have tasted defeat before.
In 2006, South Dakota voters rejected medical marijuana in a close vote, 52.3 percent to 47.7 percent. Another attempt in 2010 lost resoundingly, 63.31 percent to 36.69 percent.
An effort to decriminalize marijuana in 2016 foundered when supporters could not gather enough signatures. In 2018, a ballot question to legalize medical marijuana turned in enough signatures to make the ballot, but the Secretary of State’s Office found numerous invalid signatures and it failed to qualify.
In 2020, with the national organization Marijuana Policy Project joining New Approach South Dakota, a statewide group made up primarily of volunteers, both recreational and medical marijuana qualified for the ballot. Both passed, but after a pair of court defeats, recreational is back on the ballot.
Schweich told The Pioneer this latest campaign has high hopes.
“It’s going well,” he said. “We believe that we have the support of South Dakota voters. That being said, we are taking nothing for granted.”
The proponents toured the state to build support for Measure 27 and raise awareness of the voter registration deadline. They visited 18 cities and towns across South Dakota from Oct. 15-24 to register voters, meet supporters, train volunteers, educate the public, and distribute lawn signs.
The road trip started in Brookings and traveled through Watertown, Sisseton, Aberdeen, Huron, Mitchell, Vermillion, Yankton, Wagner, Oacoma, Mission, Pierre, Mobridge, Eagle Butte, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Rapid City before ending in Pine Ridge on Monday, Oct. 24, the final day South Dakotans could register to vote.
Marijuana is still being obtained and smoked in the state, as it has been for decades. It wasn’t outlawed until 1931, part of a “Reefer Madness” campaign that swept across the country, leading to 29 states to ban marijuana, which had been grown and used for centuries.
In 1977, as part of a wave of marijuana decriminalization, marijuana was briefly dropped to that status in South Dakota, but it was quickly reversed. While thousands continue to consume it, the battle to legalize it has dragged on for years.
The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe opened a cannabis growing facility in 2015, but shut it down and burned the weed under pressure from the state and federal governments.
The tribe reopened a dispensary in 2021 and has reported doing a brisk business. People with approval to use medical marijuana can obtain it there or from out-of-state sources.
Schweich wants to see weed available to any adult who wants it, for either medicinal or personal reasons. He said support for their effort is growing.
“Fundraising has improved over the past month and most of our donations are coming from South Dakota donors,” Schweich said. “We’ve had strong volunteer support going back to the start of the signature drive last year and as we enter the closing stages, more and more people are offering to help us. Thankfully, we have the resources to run TV and radio ads across South Dakota as we make our case for Measure 27.”
In a campaign finance report filed on Monday, Oct. 24, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws reported raising $436,000, primarily from cannabis companies.
GLP SD LLC of Rapid City donated $200,000. Genesis Farms of Sioux Falls and Besame Wellness of Gladstone, Mo., each contributed $110,000. Five Mile High of Presho donated $5,000, while 605 Capital LLC of Sioux Falls and Blau Ernte LLC of Hartford both donated $2,500.
Dakota Natural Growers, Inc of Vermilion, GGG Dispensary, LLC of Aberdeen and The Flower Shop LLC of Sioux Falls each contributed $2,000.
Genesis Farms also provided office space worth $45,000. The Marijuana Policy Project of Washington, D.C., which employs Schweich, paid his salary, totaling $57,715.24.
Schweich said 75 percent of those donations are from South Dakota firms. He also pointed to $21,192.67 in itemized donations, with 95.5 percent of that raised from South Dakota residents, Schweich said.
John Herting of Watertown was the leading individual donor, giving $10,625.67. Peter Dikun of Dell Rapids contributed $2,300 and Troy Erickson of Rapid City gave $1,000.
The campaign also received $10,055.11 in unitemized donations of $100 or less, and Schweich said 94 percent of that came from South Dakotans.
The campaign reported spending $262,135,34, primarily on advertising. It reported spending $209,247.29 on ads, and had $230,512.44 cash on hand as of Oct. 19.
Unlike the 2020 campaign, the pro-legalization forces are facing opposition from a variety of sources, including law enforcement officials. All but one sheriff in the state has come out against the ballot measure.
Schweich said that is wrong, in his view.
“I believe that the South Dakota Legislature should pass a bill next year to prohibit law enforcement officers and elected law enforcement officials from engaging in political campaigning — either in candidate races or on ballot initiatives — while in uniform,” he said.
Schweich has avoided linking the campaign to either political party, saying he welcomes support from people of all political beliefs. But Noem has been an opponent, although she finally said she supports medical marijuana, and will respect voters’ wishes if they approve recreational pot once again.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith says he thinks it will win, and said taxing marijuana could help the state drop taxes on groceries.
“I’m encouraged by his optimism, which I share,” Schweich said.
But he said the last two weeks will require a dedicated effort to assemble enough support and get voters to the polls.
“We need to work hard to ensure strong turnout from our supporters, which is critical in a midterm election,” Schweich said. “The greatest risk to Measure 27 is complacency among its supporters.”
Con
Legal weed opponents report flood of contributions
PIERRE — This time, they’re ready for the fight.
That’s the take of Jim Kinyon, the chairman of Protecting South Dakota Kids, which is leading the opposition to a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota. Voters approved recreational weed in 2020, along with medicinal marijuana, but a legal battle led by Gov. Kristi Noem overturned the vote on recreational cannabis.
“Last election cycle, the D.C. pot lobby tried to deceptively sneak recreational marijuana into our state. Polls have shown that South Dakotans do not want recreational marijuana legalized,” Kinyon told The Pioneer. “Thanks to all the contributors across the state, we have the resources to debunk the lies they are trying to sell us and to share that message across the state. The facts we have been putting forth through town halls, speaking engagements and other public venues prove how harmful marijuana is.
“We are fighting for our kids, our families, our communities,” he said. “We have given a voice to the poor, the addicted, and the most vulnerable. We have faith South Dakotans will vote ‘NO’ on IM 27.”
Kinyon said the group’s name was chosen for a reason.
“Protecting South Dakota Kids is a highly motivated statewide, grassroots movement of more than 400 volunteers and donors,” he said. “We are Republicans, libertarians and Democrats from all corners of the state who have unified to fight against legalizing destructive drugs that have and will continue to destroy the lives of children and families.
“We know that children and young adults are the most vulnerable. The Massachusetts Poison Control Center (PCC) cites an emerging trend in recent data concerning pediatric ingestions of marijuana edibles,” Kinyon said. “In the first three quarters of 2020, the PCC reports 66 percent of exposure calls (or 171 out of 257 calls) were related to pediatric exposure to marijuana products. During the same period, 80 percent of calls related to marijuana edibles (or 123 out of 153 calls) were for pediatric exposure.”
He said there are numerous examples of the dangers of exposing children to potent pot. A Virginia mother was just charged with murder in the death of her 4-year-old son who ate a “large amount” of THC gummies, Kinyon said.
The anti-legalization effort has numerous allies in law enforcement, with all but one South Dakota sheriff opposed to the initiated measure. The one who did not join the effort has remained neutral.
Meade County Sheriff-elect Pat West is among the officers opposed to the ballot measure.
“IM 27 is a measure to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota. It is a poorly conceived, extreme bill that allows one individual to grow from 24 pounds and well over 100 pounds of marijuana a year,” West said. “Today’s genetically modified weed grows are on three-month cycles. One plant can produce from one pound up to 10 pounds per cycle. IM 27 will allow up to three plants per person or six marijuana plants per household. If you have six plants in a house you can grow up to 60 pounds every three-month cycle.”
He also worries about stoned drivers.
“If IM 27 passes, there will be an increase in users driving under the influence of marijuana, along with vehicle crashes and deaths,” West said. “Many other types of crime will increase, including thefts, burglaries, robberies and assaults. Statistics have proven these are the consequences in states that have legalized marijuana and South Dakota will be no different.”
Marijuana is already available on the “black market” in South Dakota, and is easily obtained. West admits that is a problem, but noted a surprising fact about the source of the weed.
“Almost all of the marijuana seized in South Dakota is from states with legal marijuana. Currently in Colorado, there are three illegal marijuana grows to every one legal grow,” he said. “Again, this will be no different in South Dakota if IM 27 passes. The illegal marijuana ‘black market’ will thrive as currently there are no restrictions on the marijuana grow facilities. Additionally, up to six marijuana plants per household will be allowed under IM 27. This will flood the market which, in turn, will create a need to sell the excessive amount of marijuana, feeding the black market business.”
Dr. Forrest Brady, a retired Spearfish physician, raised medical concerns.
“Doctors and medical professionals across South Dakota are standing up against the legalization of this dangerous drug. In states across the nation where this drug is legal, emergency rooms have experienced a sharp increase in patients suffering from a host of medical emergencies related to marijuana,” Brady said. “Young people who regularly use marijuana have increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Other problems include increased suicide rates, onset of schizophrenia, three times the increased risk of psychosis, unpredictable violence and unintentional poisoning especially for those using edibles. A drug and alcohol center in Colorado reports seeing 20 marijuana induced psychosis for every amphetamine psychosis.”
He said the high potency of modern marijuana is a concern.
“These problems are much more prevalent with today’s marijuana because it is not the ‘ditch weed’ available 30+ years ago,” he said. “This is a genetically modified and synthetic drug built in a science laboratory to maximize profitability.
“THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The concentrations in natural marijuana have increased from 4 percent in the 90s to 19.6 percent in 2017. There is high profit for concentrated products now sold and some now deliver 90 percent THC,” Brady said. “These high concentration products are very dangerous. They cause more poisonings and increased rates of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, psychosis, and generalized anxiety.”
The retired physician said there are other factors to consider when weighing this issue.
“Compounding the harm to children is the huge amount of marijuana marketed in easily available, high-concentration products including edibles, vaping, and dabbing that are very tempting to kids,” Brady said. “Colorado youth now vape marijuana more than adults and are dabbing at 3 times the rate of adults. The commercialization also will not eliminate the “black market” marijuana because it will still be cheaper than the state-taxed drug. And black-market marijuana is mostly what kids will use and in greater frequency when it is commercialized.”
Kinyon said this campaign has been driven by a cross-section of people and organizations.
In a campaign finance report filed with the state on Monday, Oct. 24, Protecting South Dakota’s Kids reported raising a total of $427,186. Most of that, $346,945.01, was in individual donations. The majority of that, $336,912.22, came in large donations, many with gifts of $3,000 or $5,000.
Some were larger, including $25,000 from Debra and Robert Mudge of Sioux Falls; three donations totaling $14,800 from Robert and Rita Fischer of Rapid City; $10,000 from Miles and Lisa Beacom of Sioux Falls; and $8,000 from Harvey Krautshun of Spearfish.
Another $10,032.79 came in contributions of $100 or less. Those donors’ names are not required to be reported.
Several Republican politicians, including a former governor, three current members of the Legislature and one former member, contributed a total of $26,000.
Daugaard For South Dakota, a campaign committee for former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, donated most of it, $25,000. Friends Of Scott Odenbach, a campaign committee for the state representative from Spearfish who is unopposed for a second term representing District 31, donated $500.
The campaign committee for state Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence, who is unopposed for re-election in District 4, donated $200. Deutsch also serves as the PSDK treasurer.
The campaign committee for state Rep. Doug Barthel of Sioux Falls, who is not running for a fourth term to represent District 10, donated $200. Leslie “Doc” Heinemann, a retired dentist from Flandreau and former state representative who finished second for the Republican nomination for the District 25 Senate seat, donated $100.
Republican county committees from Lawrence, Clay, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties donated a total of $2,700. Political action committees kicked in $20,500, including $10,000 each from Next Generation Leadership PAC of Sioux Falls and the Contractors PAC of Pierre.
The South Dakota Police Chiefs Association donated $10,000, and Wheeler Manufacturing Co. Inc. of Lemmon gave $5,000.
Kinyon said the financial support came from across the state.
“South Dakota moms, dads, grandparents, great-grandparents, law enforcement agencies, religious groups, business leaders and medical professionals across the state have donated to prevent recreational marijuana from destroying their towns, communities, and way of life,” he said. “We are humbled by the $20 donations and the $20,000 donations. In all cases, we pledged to spend each dollar wisely.”
Kinyon said they are using a variety of strategies to reach out to and persuade voters. The campaign reported having $75,445.54 cash on hand as of Oct. 24, but Deutsch said it had just spent another $30,000 on TV commercials.
“While we have a key working group of coalition volunteers, we have so many residents across the state who have stepped up to host and speak at public events, bring cookies, gummie bears, lollipops, print flyers and posters, pay for yard signs and billboards, write OpEds and letters to the editors, engage their family, friends and neighbors in constructive and informative debate,” he said.
Kinyon is predicting victory this time around.
“South Dakota isn’t for sale to the DC pot lobby and we won’t sit on the sidelines while they import increased crime rates, suicides and homelessness,” he said.
