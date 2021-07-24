STURGIS — Virginia Rhodes knows Sturgis Motorcycle Rally crowds.
Rhodes Cycle Shirts’ business operates at the epicenter of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally — Lazelle Street and Junction Avenue. She’s been a fixture at that corner for more than 50 years.
And from all indications, this year’s 81st Rally, scheduled Aug. 6 to 15, is going to be a big one, she said.
“There’s people here this time of year that I’ve never seen. I haven’t seen this kind of traffic this early,” Rhodes said as she straightened T-shirts on rows of tables Friday morning.
Others in the know agree with Rhodes’ assessment.
“It’s an indication of how large it is that everyone is comparing this year to the 75th,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie. “Without a doubt, downtown and the rest of Sturgis has been packed the entire summer. It’s been a great tourism season. Our hotels, restaurants and retailers are doing fantastic.”
As of Wednesday this week, the city had sold 22% more temporary Rally vendor licenses as compared to the same time frame in 2019, Ainslie said.
Attendance estimates for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2020 were about 465,000 as compared to 490,000 in 2019 and 495,000 in 2018. The 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2015 drew an estimated 739,000 people.
Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the department is making Rally preparations, but would not hazard a guess as to how large the crowd might be.
“As they always do, the highway patrol is preparing for a busy Rally. And, at the same time, they are working with their partner agencies to ensure a cooperative effort,” Mangan said.
Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Veronica Grosek said people she has spoken with also believe this year’s Rally will be big.
“I think that people who were not able to come out last year still want to get that 80th anniversary experience even though it might not technically be the 80th,” Grosek said.
Staffing at retailers, hotels and restaurants both in the Black Hills and across the country has been a concern throughout the summer.
Ainslie said the city of Sturgis still has openings for security officers, demographic survey takers and open container cup salespeople for the Rally.
And, the city raised wages in an effort to get temporary police officers to come to Sturgis for the Rally. The move seemed to help, Ainslie said.
“We are looking good for officers. We have people from seven states and South Dakota coming here to work with the police,” he said.
This is the first year the city is allowing local non-profits to staff the photo tower booth on Main Street. In year’s past, the city would hire seasonal staff to man the booth.
Ainslie said the idea actually came from people who paid the $5 to use the tower. They wondered why community groups didn’t have the opportunity to make some montey during the Rally by staffing the booth.
“We had heard that for years,” Ainslie said. “We realized that would be a great way for some of these groups to raise some money.”
Rod Bradley, owner of The Hotel Sturgis and Fireside/Oasis bar in downtown Sturgis, said it was more difficult to find people to work this summer than it has been for the rally.
“You always get people who want to come and work the Rally,” he said.
Grosek agreed saying Sturgis does get an influx of people who work specifically during the Rally. She said a fantastic tourism season had left some businesses short staffed earlier this summer.
“We’ve had more tourism this year than we have experienced in a very long time, or possibly ever,” she said.
