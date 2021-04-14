DEADWOOD — For the first time in eight years, three vied for two seats in the Lead-Deadwood School Board election, with incumbents Suzanne Rogers and Tim Madsen ultimately defeating James Neill to retain their seats.
Rogers won 302 votes.
“I just want to thank everybody for coming out to vote today,” Rogers said. “I appreciate their confidence in me in re-electing me to the school board, and I will continue to work to make sure our district is doing everything we can to help all of our students to become successful. I also want to thank Tim and Jim for stepping up to run, as well. They both have a lot of knowledge and great input and desire to help our district and we need that. I wish Jim well. He brought a new perspective to our debates, and it’s always appreciated and welcomed – input from other people. So, I appreciate that and I hope he’ll consider running again in the future and congratulations to Tim on his re-election.”
Madsen won 287 votes.
“I’m just humbled by the support of everyone and plan to continue on with the great things we’ve done as part of the board that I’ve been a part of for the last nine years,” Madsen said.
Neill won 126 votes.
“I was glad that we had the election to raise awareness about the school board process and elections,” Neill said. “I hope that the school board takes up my primary concern, which is improving communications with parents in the community with subjects that are being taught in the classroom.”
A total of 432 ballots were cast.
There are currently 4,838 active voters in the Lead-Deadwood School District.
School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said the positions are three-year positions.
Rogers and Madsen will be sworn in at the July 13 Board of Education meeting.
