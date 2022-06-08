Incumbents prevail in primary races; Amendment C fails to pass

SOUTH DAKOTA — John Thune, Dusty Johnson, and Kristi Noem prevailed in South Dakota’s general election races Tuesday night and now move on to the Nov. 8 general election. Amendment C was defeated.
Thune won the U.S. Senate race by receiving 85,595 votes, which represents 72% of the total votes cast. Bruce Whalen finished second with 24,061 votes, or 20%. Mark Mowry was third at 8,826 votes, or 7%.
Johnson defeated Taffy Howard in the U.S. House of Representatives race.
Johnson collected 70,715 votes, or 59% of the total number of ballots cast. Howard received 48,628 votes, or 41% of the total.
Noem prevailed in the governor’s primary by receiving 91,636 votes, which is 76% of the total. Steven Haugaard collected 28,310 votes, or 24% of the total number cast.
Tuesday’s election found South Dakota voters going to the polls at a 32% rate. State rolls include 582,359 voters, with a total of 186,894 ballots cast.
Amendment C was defeated during Tuesday’s election by a two-to-one margin.
This measure would have required a 60% vote for approving ballot measure imposing taxes or fees, or obligating more than $10 million.
Sixty-seven percent of voters (122,387) voted against the measure. Votes supposing the measure numbered 59,111, which was 33% of the total ballot number.
