Incumbent, newcomers win seats on Meade School Board

STURGIS — Incumbent Joe Urbaniak along with newcomers Darrell Vig and Holly Good won seats on the Meade School Board Tuesday.
Urbaniak is from Union Center, Vig is from Mud Butte and Good has a Rapid City address.
Although the Secretary of State’s website, which shows precinct by precinct vote totals, showed the winners Tuesday morning as Urbaniak, Vig and Sheila Trask, that did not include paper ballots that were counted in Lawrence County. Schieffer’s numbers, which include votes from Boulder Canyon and Whitewood, show Urbaniak with 1,234 votes, Vig with 1,250 votes and Good with 1,130 votes. Trask has 1,081 and Terry Koontz has 1,033.
Lisa Schieffer, Meade County Auditor, said her office reports figures to the South Dakota Secretary of State website. Then, they manually add the Lawrence County numbers to those cast in Meade County.
“We have a call into the state to see if they want us to merge all the numbers which will then skew the Meade County numbers by adding Lawrence in or if they want it stand alone. That is why there is a difference,” she said.
Schieffer’s numbers are correct pending an election canvass and possible recount. If everything stays official, Vig, Urbaniak and Good will win the three seats on the Meade 46-1 School Board.
Here are the vote totals for the Meade School Board.
There were 9.815 votes cast in the Meade School Board election.
Results showed Joe Urbaniak (1,234), Darrell Vig (1,250), and Holly Good (1,130) were the top vote getters. Others receiving votes were Bob Burns (932), R.J. Ludwick (293), Brian Voight (581), Terry Koontz (1033), Jon Swan (828), Curt Johnson (529), Shelia Trask (1,080), Sara Nelson (984) and Cody King (693).
The candidates elected Tuesday say their priority to work together to help all students.
“We have to work as a team, not as individuals,” Darrell Vig said.
Urbaniak, who served as vice-chairman of the Meade School Board this year, said all schools, and the Meade district in particular, are facing unprecedented times.
“We need to determine how to reopen our schools and here in our district we will have an interim superintendent in the mix. Everything coming is going to be a challenge,” he said.
Current Superintendent Jeff Simmons contract was not renewed and he will be leaving at the end of June to take a job as superintendent at Killdeer, N.D. Former superintendent Don Kirkegaard will take over as interim superintendent in the Meade School District on July 1.
Board members Courtney Mack and Dennis Chowen did not seek re-election this year.
Newly elected board members will be sworn in at the first meeting in July.
