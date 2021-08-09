Increasing construction costs affect local bridge projects

DEADWOOD — As construction costs continue to rise and bridge replacement project grant awards remain tethered to prior market conditions, Lawrence County must help bear the increased costs.
That said, South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) bid letting authorizations approved by the Lawrence County Commission July 27 on two upcoming bridge replacement projects reflect hundreds of thousands of dollars in increased construction costs.
“These are the two bridges on the St. Onge Road,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema. “Two bridges that we received a federal grant, as well as a BIG grant in 2019. That’s two grants for these two bridges and right now, it looks like they’re going to be let out in November.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep asked how the projects compared with Bonnema’s estimates.
“They’re considerably higher than when we started this whole process,” Bonnema said. “The estimated project costs, when we first started, the one bridge was $1.5 million and the other was $1.25 million, so that’s how much things have gone up when we originally started applying for these, back in 2019.”
As indicated in the bid letting authorizations, the estimated total project cost on the bridges are now just over $2 million and $1.53 million.
Project costs will be covered by Competitive Highway Bridge Program funds and a Bridge Improvement Grant, as well as matching funds from the county. The county is responsible for 20% of the project costs.
In September 2020, Bonnema estimated in his five-year plan costs of $141,971 and $112,963 for the projects, which will now increase to estimated costs of $180,000 and $151,000.
