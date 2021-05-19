Inaugural kite festival and duck races coming to Belle Fourche this weekend

BELLE FOURCHE –– A new event to kick of spring, inaugural Belle Fourche Kite Festival and Duck Races, will blow into town Saturday.
The event is being put on by the Boost Belle Fourche committee. The group invites the community to fly in and enjoy what they hope will be an annual event.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Kids can purchase kite kits for $5. These will be assembled and decorated on site and designers can participate in a decorated kite contest.
If you have a kite at home, the group is encouraging you to bring it down and let it fly during the event.
Racing ducks will be put into the Belle Fourche River at the Fifth Avenue Bridge at 1 p.m. and captured at Sixth Avenue. The first three ducks across the finish line will receive prizes.
Ducks may be purchased at $5 each, or five ducks for $20. They are available at Belle Fourche City Hall, the Belle Fourche Rec Center, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, and through local Shriners.
All proceeds from the Kite Festival and Duck Races will go the local Shriner’ for their philanthropic works.
“This event is generating national interest among Shriners,” said Boost Belle Committee member Krysti Weed. “It is the only one of its kind going on in May and some Shriners from other states are purchasing ducks. We already have a handful that were purchased by Shriners in Georgia.”
The festival will also include food and craft vendors, activity tables for kids, the “quacker” train for kids to ride, games, and inflatables.
Boost Belle Fourche is a committee formed to create events that increase the quality of life for those in Belle Fourche and attract people to town from surrounding communities.
To be a vendor or sponsor, or for more information about the festival, contact Krysti Weed at 892-3006.
