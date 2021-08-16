In search of a surrogate

RAPID CITY — A Rapid City couple is searching for someone to help them grow their family while at the same time bring awareness to a life-changing service.
Against all odds, 30-somethings Ross and Rachel Pfeifle have battled a life-threatening illness, a devastating and disappointing child conception diagnosis, and forged ahead on the path to parenthood with a tenacity that inspired Mayo Clinic doctors to implement a ground-breaking procedure to use MRI in guiding an egg retrieval. Now, they need a surrogate and some funding to bring their dream to fruition.
“We need to raise funds, but it’s also about raising awareness that surrogacy isn’t as taboo as sometimes we think it is and it is the best path for us to start our family,” Rachel said.
Shortly after they were married, Rachel was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and given less than a year to live. She battled the disease for five years, underwent several surgeries, and more than 100 outpatient procedures before returning to health.
“If I were to go to the doctor today, I would be a clean bill of health with some unique dietary restrictions,” Rachel said. “They don’t see any long-term consequences. I will live as long as God lets me.”
After years of struggling to conceive, doctors gave the couple more devastating news. Due to complications from all the surgeries, they are unable to conceive naturally, and even worse, if she were to become pregnant, it would be life threatening for both her and the baby.
“Starting a family has always been a dream of ours because we have so much love to give, and I know my husband will make an incredible father, so to experience the joy and trials of parenthood is something we are longing to feel,” Rachel said.
After visiting reproductive clinics and coming up with no settling solution for their situation, Rachel began researching procedures and medical journals, tenaciously keeping in contact with the Mayo Clinic.
A few months later, the Pfeifles received a call from Mayo saying Rachel clearly wasn’t going to give up and had actually spurred an idea.
“They proposed a ground-breaking procedure to use MRI in guiding an egg retrieval. It had never been done before in the entire world,” Rachel said. “They told us everything that could go wrong and that we would be defying all odds if this worked. They knew it would take time to train the team on how to do the procedure but wanted to know if we were interested. We would need to use a surrogate because they stood firm that they wouldn’t risk Rachel’s life.”
Mayo Clinic officials also warned the couple their insurance wouldn’t cover any of it, but that they would help with a portion of the cost of the seven MRIs Rachel would need.
“We looked at each other with tears in our eyes knowing someone was willing to help us start our family,” Rachel said.
In May, Rachel moved to Minnesota to begin hormones and Ross drove the nine hours to be with her as much as he could. After weeks of shots, blood work, and MRIs, it was go time.
“With the help of a dedicated team of specialists, we made medical history when they retrieved two eggs,” Rachel said. “After the fertilization process, one embryo sadly didn’t survive, but we jumped for joy when they told us one precious embryo had developed. Our future baby is now frozen and waiting for us. We are so close to starting our family.”
Surrogacy status
While the couple has had a couple of potential surrogates step up to help, they are still on the hunt for help.
“We’re currently looking at our options, but they have to pass a pretty rigorous medical screening and we’re not there yet. We haven’t identified a surrogate, but we’re talking to some awesome women,” Rachel said. “It’s all about building the relationship and you will be inviting this woman into our lives for the rest of our lives. You will literally be giving us the best gift in the entire world and to be able to carry a child for someone else, there’s a little more scrutiny about what kind of medicines you can currently be on and how your previous pregnancies went. If you had different issues during your pregnancies, that is kind of red flag when you’re thinking about carrying a baby for someone else.”
Potential surrogates must also pass a psychological screening.
“And 2020 has really impacted a lot of us – mentally, physically, emotionally,” Rachel said. “So I think that part of the screening is now a little bit more detailed than maybe it had been in the past, just because we know people are under stress and the national pandemic did not help with anything.”
Rachel said the couple was blessed with having two women step up previously, but the search for their surrogate continues.
The screening process takes approximately two months, from start to finish.
“And we would have to build that relationship, make sure we’re both comfortable,” Rachel said. “For our timeline, we want to have enough money raised and have a surrogate identified by the end of the year, with having that screening completed, so that January, we can start the process with having our embryo implanted.”
With legislators previously attempting to pass legislation to ban surrogacy, Rachel feels even more pressure to get the process in place.
“We really want to get this process started before they can throw any more wrenches into our plan,” she said. “We’re kind of on an expedited timeline because I don’t think that everyone understands the gift, the blessing that this process can be.”
Rachel said the couple has been struggling so long and been through so much that having someone step up and give this gift to them would mean so much.
“Our hearts are overflowing. We’re in complete humility that someone would feel so compelled and feel so much love and compassion to help us with this,” she said.
The surrogacy agencies the couple has contacted recommended not starting the process until they have $100,000 saved and that most likely won’t cover all the costs.
“We’ve spent a lot of our savings getting this far and still found ways to save $40,000 to put towards our family,” Rachel said. “We still need to find an incredible woman willing to carry our miracle baby and also raise an additional $60,000 to cover the remaining surrogacy expenses.”
The extremely high medical costs associated with developing the embryo, coupled with normal prenatal expenses that would be incurred by the surrogate are costs the couple is currently trying to cover.
“We are taking on all that financial burden, so that our surrogate isn’t out in any way on what she needs to pay for, so it’s quite an expensive journey, up to this point, out of pocket,” Rachel said. “We are to the point where our savings is dwindling. We have limited resources to lean back on. We have been so blessed with the outpouring of financial support and just being some of our biggest cheerleaders with sharing our story, but we still have a long ways to go.”
How to help
In closing, the Pioneer asked Rachel what having a baby, her own child, would mean to her and she answered with much emotion in her voice.
“My husband is an incredible human and I know he would be an incredible father,” Rachel said. “We want to share our lives and start our family and we feel like it’s been an uphill battle our entire life. We just want to have that feeling of being parents and giving love to someone after this is done and completed and is successful. We want to be able to carry on this sense of accepting everyone for who they are, yet leaving a legacy of love after we’re gone. And that’s what our family would do.”
Those interested in helping the Pfeifles should email them at RossRachel017@gmail.com.
