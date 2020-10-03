In full bloom

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Flowers Design & Décor, located at 619 State St., is under new ownership with grand visions of a slower-paced retirement on Belle Fourche’s main drag.
Felicia and Quinton Vavra, high school sweethearts originally from the Newell area, are returning to their roots with their recent purchase of the flower and décor shop. The couple lives in Gillette, Wyo., where Felicia teaches second grade and Quinton is an electrical lineman for the city of Gillette.
With two grown daughters, aged 25 and 29, the Vavras said they’re nearing retirement. They’ve always wanted to move back to the Belle Fourche area, so the time was right to start entertaining their next great adventure.
“For about the last three years, we’ve been kind of looking at business over here … this and that,” Quinton said.
Then, the pair heard Belle Flowers was on the market.
“And the flower shop, I don’t know, there’s just something about this shop
“As soon as we walked in, it was homey, it felt like home, it felt like this is the place,” Felicia said. “It’s just one of those businesses that’s been around and it serves Belle.”
Quinton has a unique history with the flower shop.
“Since I got my driver’s license in 1984, I zipped over here, bought the first flowers (he’d purchased) for mom for Mother’s Day,” he said. “Since 1984, everything I’ve bough, flower-wise, has been through the Belle Flower shop.”
Quinton’s mother, Linda Vavra, who had worked in the insurance business for 38 years, was a big part of the plan from the jump.
“I asked her, ‘would you be interested in doing something after retirement,’” he said. “And she said, ‘what are you thinking?’ I’m thinking, well, the Belle Flower shop is for sale. She’s like, ‘sure.’”
Linda has been the shop’s manager since the Vavras have taken over.
“So she’s really the main person right now that runs everything,” Felicia said of Linda.
When the opportunity to purchase the shop came available, the couple jumped on it.
“This is something, you know, you can do from your retirement on,” Quinton said, adding the couple will be able to downgrade the stress of teaching and working with electricity to concerning themselves with who will do the daily delivery that day.
Felicia said she particularly enjoys the deliveries.
“Just to watch some of these people’s smiles on their faces, that just makes your day,” she said. “That’s what I enjoy.”
Felicia spent her summer off from teaching at the shop, enjoying the slower-paced environment.
“It was just a different pace, it was neat,” she said.
According to Quinton, the building that houses the shop, built in 1909, started out as a boarding house and has been home to the flower shop since the 60s.
“I think it was about 1965 (when) the original owner started the flower shop in his garage, and I think it was 67 (when) he moved in here,” he said. “And it was named the Belle Flower Shop until Belinda (Christman) had it in 2019 and she changed it to Belle Flowers Design & Décor.”
Christman owned the shop for approximately one year before selling to the Vavras, who officially opened the doors July 1.
“When you’re looking at 60-plus years of being a flower shop, that speaks volumes,” Quinton said.
“It was one of them big steps with the COVID and everything going on, it’s like ‘here we go,’” Quinton said. “It’s been great, people have been great, the business has been good.”
The shop’s designers are the key ingredients to the business’ success, Felicia said.
“We have two … fabulous designers,” she said.
Linda Trautman is one of the designers. She’s been with the shop for 28 years, the Vavras said. Marce Hobbs is the other, with 20 years experience.
“Both of them are just outstanding,” Quinton said. “They talk to the customers, they come in, they tell them what they want, they design it, and it’s just amazing. Give Marce and Linda 15 minutes and it’s ‘boom’ and you’re like, ‘ok, we went from a bunch of flowers in a corner to a masterpiece.’”
Eventually, the Vavras plan to become designers, themselves, with some lessons from the decades-learned designers. Felicia has nine years before she’s ready to retire.
“I think it would be fun … if once we hit the eight, nine years (timeframe), that if I could handle it, do the designing here, and then Felicia could do more of the upfront and stuff like that,” Quinton said. “I kind of like to be behind-the-scenes and do the work, where she visits, runs the till, do the deliveries.”
Since the purchase, Felicia said the community has been very welcoming.
“As a community, everything, it’s just been really neat,” she said.
For more information about the shop, visit Belle Flowers Design & Décor’s Facebook page.
