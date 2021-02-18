In full bloom

BELLE FOURCHE –– Premier Plant and Floral is now serving the Belle Fourche and surrounding communities, providing a bright and vibrant pick-me-up for any occasion.
The flower shop, located at 613 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche, officially opened its doors Dec. 15, 2020.
Erica Douglas, the shop’s owner, moved to the area from North Dakota in 2016. At that time, she opened NBS Factoring, which provides freight factoring services.
“We moved to Belle Fourche because this is a trucking town,” Douglas said. “And we’re very involved with the truckers here in this area; we work with probably 20 trucking companies within the immediate area and … hundreds all over the country.”
The new building, Douglas said is “phenomenal” and exactly what she needed to fulfill a number of needs.
One of those was an office for NBS. After being located within the Belle Fourche Development Corporation building for a couple of years, Douglas said she saw the building on Fifth Avenue was on the market.
“I had zero interest in buying it until I realized how huge it is,” she said, adding she recognized the space as a potentially profitable prospect.
In October 2020, she purchased the space, initially intending to leave the retail space in the front of the building empty. Then, that fall, she said she had a change of heart and decided she needed something to perk her spirits.
And what better way to perk yourself up than to surround yourself with flowers, gifts, and décor every day?
“I needed it in my life,” Douglas said. “It’s just something I decided to (do) to get myself picked up because if I wasn’t going to do it, who was? So that’s what I needed.”
This wasn’t her first stint in the flower business. Originally from North Dakota, she owned and operated a plant and floral shop in Watford City for a decade.
With her 10 years’ worth of experience in the business and her supplies still in storage, Douglas decided to take the leap, transforming the front retail office space into a living, colorful escape.
“It’s been a really nice change to come back to this,” Douglas said, adding that because of her experience, she is very comfortable with working with both the plants and members of the public.
When she initially got into the industry, Douglas said she was completely naïve about the amount of work and effort it would require of her.
“Floristry is a lot of work … we have to handle every single one of those flowers, care for it, and clean it,” she said.
Although Douglas said she is aware that the trucking company puts food on her family’s table and pays the bills, the flower shop was a much-needed escape.
“So, I’m very happy to be doing it again,” she said.
Douglas and her husband, Doug Douglas, who has served as a reserve officer for the Belle Fourche Police Department for the last three years, have two young sons, aged 3 and 1, and another on the way.
With two offices conducting business for NBS and the front retail space being utilized for the flower shop, Douglas said there were still opportunities to make the most of the remainder of the 4,200 square-foot building. Construction is underway in the rear of the building to construct 30 temperature-controlled, indoor, and secure storage units.
The shop specializes in custom silk designs, repotting house plants, unique floral designs, and one-of-a-kind sympathy tributes, including delivery to the Belle Fourche and surround region.
One aspect of the business Douglas said she’d really like to focus on is repotting.
“If you go into anybody’s office or any government building or any city building all the plants look (in poor condition),” she said, adding that she’d like the community to know that she’s happy to assist Belle Fourche residents and businesses with their plant care.
Additionally, Douglas said she offers silk flower rentals for weddings and other events.
“That was my main squeeze,” she said, explaining she’s got a lot of experience with silk flowers. “Because we have so much room in this building, I’m able to buy in a very large inventory of silk plants.”
Douglas said silk flowers can be a good alternative for live flowers, including being wilt-proof, lightweight, can be arranged ahead of time without concern for wilting and fading, and broadens selection opportunities with no regard for which flowers are in season at the time of the event.
Being back in the flower and plant industry has provided Douglas with just the perk she needed.
“When you’re ordering flowers … you’re in a good mood. It’s been really uplifting for me,” Douglas said, adding that the trucking industry can be very competitive and stressful.
Before opening the plant and flower shop, Douglas said she worked out of her home where she dispatched for her trucking company. After how 2020 went with the pandemic and the contentious election, she said she found herself feeling very low.
“And my kids didn’t need that,” Douglas said. “My kids needed their mom to be happy … so if I can make this a profitable business, awesome. I can do top-quality work here, and do right by people, and still make money.”
Now, she juggles the daily dispatch tasks and orders from the flower shop.
The Belle Fourche community has offered a warm welcome to Douglas and her shop, she said.
“Belle Fourche is amazing,” she said, adding she regularly has customer call with appreciation after ordering from her shop. “This whole community is just awesome.”
