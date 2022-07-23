SPEARFISH — 100+ classic Chevy Impalas rolled into Spearfish this week for the 40th annual National Impala Association Convention. The cruisers spent the week tooling around the Black Hills and showcasing their restorated rides to awe-struck on-lookers.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
