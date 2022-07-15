Igniting the entrepreneurial spirit

BELLE FOURCHE — While a Belle Fourche boy recently received a lesson in business aimed to spark and grow his entrepreneurial spirit, a local businesswoman got a heartwarming reminder about what being in business is all about.
Eight-year-old Tobiah Sowers got a mini-lesson in running a business on a toasty July 1 day when he operated a lemonade stand in front of his Belle Fourche home. He told the Pioneer Tuesday that he’d been wanting to run a lemonade stand for “a long time.”
Tobiah’s stand was apparently quite successful with numerous customers purchasing numerous cups of his lemon product, nearly selling his supply, and earning him $145.
Another Belle Fourche businessperson, Peedee Hansen who owns the Hitching Post Tap House on State Street with her husband, Slade Hansen, and the Blue Spruce Coffee Hut, just happened to be driving by the stand that day and said she felt drawn to support the young entrepreneur in the making.
Afterward, Hansen gave Tobiah’s lemonade stand a shout out on social media, encouraging others to stop by and support his stand as well.
“Just got the BEST homemade fresh squeezed lemonade from a young entrepreneur …” her post said. “Stop by and support our local young entrepreneurs.”
Tobias’ father, Randy Sowers, a Belle Fourche city councilman and local businessman, said he was proud of his son’s spirit and wanted to expand upon the life lesson.
“It’s like the heart of the entrepreneurial spirit - the seed that gets planted,” Sowers said.
Sowers planned a surprise trip to see Hansen at the Hitching Post with Tobiah Tuesday with the aim of fostering a practice of supporting local businesses, particularly those who support you and your efforts.
“This is part of the process,” Sowers said, referring to Tobiah scratching Hansen’s back as she had scratched his. “Part of it was him paying for the goods … And next time, he’s going to pay for the labor.”
Tobiah said he helped his mother, Erica Sowers, make the lemonade. He was especially proud that instead of using a dry lemonade mix, they purchased and squeezed 23 fresh lemons to create his refreshing product to sell to his customers.
“And then it’s about doing business with those who do business with you,” Sowers said.
Hansen was surprised and excited to see the familiar youngster and shared some of her sentiments about the experience she’d had with him about two weeks ago.
“You did really good,” Hansen said to Tobiah. “I was really proud of your lemonade stand. I’m really impressed by you.”
Stopping to support Tobiah’s roadside stand triggered nostalgia in Hansen.
“This reminds me of me when I was younger,” she said, explaining that she first felt inspired to open her own business someday during her youth. “He was so excited about his product, he was so excited about what he was selling, and just really passionate about it.”
After the interaction with Tobiah and his efforts, Hansen said she called her husband, Slade, to share the experience.
“I said, ‘This is why I opened the (Hitching Post) Tap House, this is why I opened my coffee truck, this is why we started (Slade’s) business 10 years ago – it’s because we’re passionate about something and want to share it with people,’” she said. “It took me back to being a little kid and it just refreshed me for why we do what we do.”
Hansen appreciated Sowers’ surprise and the opportunity to be part of an impactful life lesson with Tobiah. She said she appreciated being able to witness Sowers’ demonstration about the importance of supporting your neighbors and the local businesses that they operate.
“It does make a community more tight-knit, too,” Hansen said, explaining the connectedness that can be fostered within the community. “(It involves) taking care of each other. I think we’re losing that a little bit due to Amazon and different things, and I realize what makes the community stronger.”
