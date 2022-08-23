Idaho man sentenced in car theft case

DEADWOOD — An Idaho man who stole a vehicle in July 2021 was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Bradley Allen Pedersen, 39, of St. Marie’s, Idaho was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6, 2021 and charged with third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft value more than $5,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
On July 5, Pedersen pleaded guilty to the grand theft charge and was sentenced Aug. 2 to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $153. The execution of the sentence was suspended and Pedersen was placed on four years’ probation and ordered to serve 78 days in jail, with credit for time served of 78 days. Restitution of $256 was also ordered to be paid to the victim in the case and Pedersen was ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for $799 in court-appointed attorney fees.
The theft occurred July 7, 2021 when Pedersen stole a 2021 Toyota RAV4 valued at $38,000.
