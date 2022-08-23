Idaho man sentenced in car theft case

DEADWOOD — An Idaho man who stole a vehicle in July 2021 was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Bradley Allen Pedersen, 39, of St. Marie’s, Idaho was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6, 2021 and charged with third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft value more than $5,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

