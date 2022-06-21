Idaho man pleads not guilty to burglary, grand theft

DEADWOOD — An Idaho man accused of stealing a vehicle pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 7 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Bradley Allen Pedersen, 39, of St. Marie’s, Idaho, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6, 2021 and charged with third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft value more than $5,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The allegations surround events that are said to have occurred July 7, 2021 when Pedersen is alleged to have stolen a 2021 Toyota RAV4 valued at $38,000.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Pedersen remains in the Lawrence County Jail on $3,750 cash surety.
Pedersen is slated to appear in court again July 5.
