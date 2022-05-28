‘I was just proud to have a chance to serve our country’

LEAD — When asked what Memorial Day means to him, Ki Caserio recalls carrying buckets of water for his mother to clean graves of family members interred at various locations throughout the Hills and later in life, decorating her grave with the same tiger lilies they picked in the wild to remember others.
The 95-year-old Navy veteran also recalls fond memories of his two years of military service that saw no battle, but was definitely still action-packed, including mechanical work on a ship downed at Pearl Harbor in his capacity as a third-class machinist, 1944-1946.
“I should’ve graduated in ’44 and I went in the service,” Caserio recalled. “I got drafted when I was a senior in high school, and I went to the draft board to see if I could go to school or wait. They told me to go to school, don’t worry. Well, I was in school about six weeks and I got a ‘Greetings From Mr. Roosevelt’ (notification) There was four of us from Lead in the same group, but I was the only one that was in high school.”
From there, it was on to Minnesota for an interview with military officials, where Caserio chose his branch of service.
“I said, ‘I’d like the Navy, if I could,’” he said. “They said, ‘Pack your seabag.’”
Caserio went on to work at a Navy yard in Bremerton, Wash.
“Then I come back and started school again,” he said. “And I kinda’ liked it. Worked on a couple ships and I worked in the machine shop out there. I got to do some work for one of the ships that went down on Pearl Harbor.”
Boot camp for Caserio was in Great Lakes and amphibious training in Little Creek, Va.
“I started out to be a signal man, and I found out I couldn’t type fast enough, so I ended up just going into the machining part again,” he said.
A double hernia and hospital admission quickly sidelined the sailor.
“When I got out of there, I went to Jacksonville, Fla., and decommissioned a patrol craft. It had just come back from Italy. That was stripping everything out of it. When I got down there, they said, now, you’ve got a big change coming. You’re going to Alaska.”
Caserio was soon assigned to Kodiak, Alaska, and was stationed on a floating dry dock.
“There was no room for all the crews on the dry dock. I had a room in a warehouse with insulated rooms,” he said. “And I got a room there and stayed there until I got discharged. They towed us back to Seattle, and that’s where I got discharged. A little over two years.”
Caserio resumed his education, following his discharge, ultimately graduating from Lead High School in 1947.
“I had to go to school half a day and take two subjects to get a diploma,” he said. “I told ‘em they could mail me my diploma.”
From there, it was on to a career at the Homestake Mine, retiring in 1962.
“I started out in the mill in Homestake, then I transferred to the blacksmith shop, and I helped to run a blacksmith there then I got set up – they called it a bolt machine – making bolts – you’d put ‘em in a machine and turn ‘em, form the heads, and cut ‘em off. Then, when they’re all done, you shredded ‘em. I went from there, to skip and cage repair, up at the hoists. Done that for awhile. And they had an opening and they call it the rope gang. And that was taking care of the hoist ropes and that that rigging for all the heavy equipment in the mine.”
Asked about Memorial Day, Caserio said there is nothing formal about it in the service.
“It was really a big deal with my mother,” he said. “We have a cemetery at South Lead that my dad is buried in. My mother’s out here at Mountain Lawn. And I have a sister in St. Onge. Maxine’s (Ki’s wife) mother is in Sturgis and her father is in Newell. So that’s a day job delivering flowers … when I was in school, they didn’t have water in the cemetery at that time. You’d have to pack a bucket of water up or two, and I used to take two pails and go up, water. There was my dad and a brother and a niece and then my mother’s first husband out there too. Water them. That was a summer job. About once every couple weeks or so. And keep the graves cleaned up. Then they got the water up there. Made a lot of difference.”
There was one flower that was the go-to for grave decorating purposes.
“My mother liked the tiger lilies,” Caserio said. “We used to go out in the Hills and pick the tiger lilies because they didn’t have the phony ones then. Ever since we got married, they did come out with the plastic ones. I always put a bouquet of tiger lilies on her grave … my mother always took care of all the graves before she passed and I always wanted to help.”
Caserio is a life member of VFW Post 5969 in Deadwood, where he has served in various offices and as Post Commander for two years, joining their ranks when he was 22 years old.
“I’ve met a lot of interesting people, seen a lot of country, I didn’t get in on any action. I would’ve if I didn’t have the hernias. Because they left the day after I went to the hospital.”
Born July 21, 1926, Caserio is looking forward to celebrating his 96th birthday this summer.
“We have a son that was born on my birthday, too,” he said.
Caserio is married to Maxine and the couple has one son, also named Ki, living in Lead and married to Bev.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.