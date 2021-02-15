LEAD — Justin Millard is a guy who only looks forward, and he doesn’t dwell on the past.
That’s why the owner of JDM Customs and Repair said he is already looking forward to rising from the ashes of his building that burned last Wednesday, to rebuild an even better facility in the same location.
“The fire is gone,” he said of the devastating blaze that burned through the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning, leveling his shop and destroying several customer vehicles. “The fire happened. Everything I’m doing is moving ahead. I’m not going back. I’m not going to dwell on what happened. I have to get up every morning and move forward. That’s what I do. I go forward, I don’t go backwards.”
On the night of the fire, Millard said he recalls just getting cleaned up after a day in the shop, and settling in for the night when his neighbor knocked on his door.
“Dude, your shop is smoking really bad,” Millard said of the report from his neighbor. Millard rushed down to the building, which was filled with smoke and had flaming insulation falling from the ceiling. It wasn’t long before the building, and everything in it, was engulfed in flames as firefighters from throughout the Northern Hills worked through sub-zero temperatures to contain and extinguish it.
Millard said his biggest concern was for his nearby neighbors, and his customers’ vehicles that were in the shop.
“I’m very close with both of the neighbors, and I was worried to death that something was going to happen to their stuff,” he said. “I mean, the shop is insured. But I’m worried about the neighbors’ houses.”
Nearby structures did have some smoke damage and odor, which officials say will likely need to be cleaned before occupants are able to move back into the house. Millard said he expects insurance to help take care of that.
“It smells really bad,” he said. “It’s really smoky.”
But there was no damage reported. As for his customers, Millard said they have all been extremely understanding.
“One of the cars that was in there was the neighbor’s,” he said. “He watched his truck burn. That was a little rough. My customers have been amazing. Their stuff is gone, but they’ve been very supportive of what I lost. We just have to wait for insurance to come through. When insurance comes through they will be compensated for what they lost. That’s what I have insurance for.”
While he waits to hear about the official cause of the fire and insurance reports, Millard said he has a myriad of skill sets and ways to earn income to help support his wife and four children. The longtime Lead resident said he runs the water system at Deer Mountain, plows snow, holds a Class A CDL license for truck driving, and can pour concrete. He lost every tool he owns in the fire, but he has been slowly collecting tools to do car repairs at customers’ houses.
And while he is working, he is putting as much as he can into a savings account while he prepares to rebuild his business and shop. Millard’s friends have also set up an account for donations at Northern Hills Federal Credit Union. The Special Savings Account for JDM Customs was established to help raise money for the rebuild.
“The income loss isn’t going to be real substantial for me because I have so many other things I can do until I get everything done,” Millard said. “It’s for the rebuild costs basically. I have to pay off a note and then I have to use the remainder of what I have to rebuild, and I don’t know what that’s going to be. I want to make sure I can rebuild and get everything back to normal.”
But rebuilding from the ground-up will take some time, as Millard said he lost everything in the fire that he needed to do business.
“I had a lot of tools that aren’t there anymore,” he said. “Everything is gone. I went from having everything I ever needed to having nothing at all. I can’t put a medicine cabinet up in my house because I don’t have any tools. My drills and everything were down at the shop. I have some sheet rock to do at my house, and all of those tools were at the shop. I’m starting to round up some tool kits in some of my jeeps and stuff to try and get some tools to go work. I’ve done work for people this week just at their houses. It’s not ideal, but it’s money. I’ll make do. I’ll make it through it. I always do.”
JDM Customs and Repair is a custom fabrication and auto repair and maintenance shop that Millard started in his garage in January of 2014. He quickly outgrew his garage, and moved to the Ore Car building, where Alpine Motors is currently located. When his business outgrew that shop, he purchased the nearly 3,000 square foot building on West Main Street two years ago. There his business thrived as he custom-built rock climber vehicles and roll bars, and performed every kind of auto mechanic service. He also repairs and services UTV’s and snowmobiles.
When he rebuilds his shop he hopes to make it even bigger, so he can accommodate dump trucks and other large vehicles that need service.
“It will be better for me and better for the customers,” he said, adding that Lead is a great place to do business. “This town is a good town to have a repair shop because people are always sliding into curbs. In the summertime, the side-by-sides pick up pretty good. The side-by-sides drive through town all the time. The rock crawlers, there are a lot of guys who come to me for work.”
Working in Lead is exactly what Millard intends to continue doing as he looks to the future, with bigger and better plans.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.