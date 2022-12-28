SPEARFISH — A year has passed since the state Department of Transportation (DOT) erected a fence along Interstate 90, in an attempt to reduce crashes caused by wildlife on the road.
Construction was completed on Nov. 19, 2021, and runs along both sides of I-90 from Exit 8 to Exit 14, standing at 8-feet tall.
According to previous reports in the Pioneer, the project was budgeted at $260,000 in 2020.
Julie Stevenson of the South Dakota Department of Transportation, wrote in an email to the Pioneer that preliminary data on the fence shows that it has reduced wildlife/vehicle collisions.
“In November 2022, the data shows approximately a 58.54% reduction in carcasses collected when compared to 2020, and approximately a 66% reduction in carcasses collected when compared to 2021.” Stevenson wrote.
The carcass collection data showed that there were 82 carcasses collected from November 2019 to November 2020, 100 collected from November 2020 to November 2021, and 34 collected between November 2021 to 2022.
In November 2020, when the DOT announced the erection of the fence, data from the past 17 months showed there had been at least 116 deer carcasses collected between Exit 8 and Exit 14. In comparison, data showed only 23 deer carcasses collected at the same time, between Exit 14 and Exit 17.
The email also discussed crash reports from the five years prior to 2022, saying that the annual average was just under 29 wildlife property damages and one injury crash per year.
After installation of the fence, “the number of wildlife crashes were cut by more than half with 10 property damage crashes reported and no injuries.”
Stevenson said the reason for the drastic change in carcasses collected and wildlife property damages, is the crashes that go unreported.
“A majority of the unreported (wildlife) hits are due to the driver not calling in the report either because there is not significant damage to the vehicle, usually the case with semis, or because they only have liablity coverage. So, reporting the crash would not benefit them.” Stevenson wrote.
According to AAA Insurance, statistics across South Dakota show that the average claim for deer strikes in 2020 was $5,510.
Stevenson said that there needs to be an estimate of at least $1,000 in damage to a single vehicle, or $2,000 in damage for multiple vehicles, to be considered a reportable crash.
“Therefore, for some (wildlife) hits, even a law enforcement officer being called to the scene might not lead to a reportable crash.” Stevenson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.