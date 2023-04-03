I-90 to close at 8 p.m. from Wyo. to Wall
PIERRE – Interstate 90 will be closed from the Wyoming state line east to Wall (Exit 110) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds will cause snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions throughout the western and central portions of the state. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible. As the storm continues to move across the state, Interstate closures are expected to be extended to other geographical locations, with multi-day closures anticipated.

