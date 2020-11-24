I-90 fence in Spearfish to cut down on deer accidents

SPEARFISH — An 8-foot wildlife fence along Interstate 90 in Spearfish would help cut down on the many deer in the roadway and thus the number of vehicle collisions with the animals, officials from the S.D. Department of Transportation say.
Kit Bramblee of the S.D. Department of Transportation’s Environmental Office, said the agency is proposing installing the fence between Exit 8 and Exit 14. Bramblee said data collected for the last 17 months shows that there have been at least 116 deer carcasses collected in that area, making it one of South Dakota’s top wildlife collision locations.
By comparison, Bramblee said data shows only 23 deer carcasses were collected between Exit 14 and Exit 17 during the same time period. He attributed the lower numbers to the increased development in that area.
“There’s just not a lot of wildlife movement documented there,” he said.
The S.D. Department of Transportation Research and Environmental Program has been studying the best locations to place fences, where escape ramps and underpass areas that allow for deer movement are optimized. Bramblee explained that the area between Exit 8 and Exit 14 features a bridge over Spearfish Creek, and the fence will encourage wildlife to utilize that as a natural underpass for movement.
“The primary purpose to accomplish is to keep the deer off Interstate 90 and still allow them to move throughout that area,” he said.
Bramblee further explained that the fence would include escape ramps and jump routes, so if deer get on the road the animals have a way off the Interstate.
Budgeted at about $260,000, the DOT hopes to advertise bids for the project in the spring, and they hope to have construction completed before Fall 2021.
For more information or questions, members of the public are encouraged to contact Bramblee at (605) 773-2428, or by email at kit.bramblee@state.sd.us.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.