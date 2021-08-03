Hymans gets 30 months prison time

STURGIS — Disbarred Sturgis lawyer Rena Hymans will spend 30 months in federal prison.
Jeffery Viken, chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of South Dakota, handed down the sentence Monday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.
Hymans stood with her lawyer, John Murphy of Rapid City, and wiped away tears as Viken rendered the sentence.
Hymans took money from the estates of at least two clients and agreed to a plea deal in January on five of 57 charges against her. According to her plea agreement with the federal government, Hymans pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of bank fraud.
She was sentenced to 30 months in custody on each of the charges, but the sentences will run concurrently. There will be no supervised custody to follow and she will received four days credit from previous jail time served.
And, Hymans must pay restitution of $143,969.37 to the estate of Leo Drillig and $20,000 to the South Dakota State Bar Client Assistance Fund.
A payment plan requiring Hymans to pay $500 a month will commence 60 days after she has served her prison time.
Hymans was facing harsh penalties on all of the charges against her. The bank fraud carried a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine or both. The wire fraud counts and one of the money laundering charges carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine or both. The second money laundering count carried a penalty of 10 years in prison.
The plea agreement also specifically states that Hymans abused her position of trust as an attorney, and that the offense level should be increased by two because the defendant knew or should have known that a victim of the offense was a vulnerable victim.
Hymans offenses date back to 2014 when she made numerous fraudulent transfers from her law practice client trust account to her business operating account at First Interstate Bank.
Viken reminded Hymans during the sentencing hearing that she had taken an oath as a lawyer to do no harm to her clients and to safeguard money entrusted to her. He said more than once during the hearing that there are serious consequences for engaging in serious crimes.
“You are an intelligent person who could have thought her way through this,” Viken told Hymans.
Viken was particularly perplexed over statements Hymans made during a hearing in Fourth Circuit Court concerning the money from the Drillig estate.
“Why would you misrepresent the handling of that money?” Viken asked.
Hymans admitted that she believed she could pay the money back to the trust account from funds she was expecting for a real estate project.
“It was a horrible plan,” she said in court Monday. “I certainly wasn’t raised this way.”
Viken said that her actions constituted criminal behavior.
“People intend to pay it back, but the cycle never stops,” he said.
Hymans, who lives on a ranch near Vale, used the embezzled funds for business-related and personal expenses, court documents show.
Doris Powers Lauing, who represents her cousin, the late Leo Drillig, in matters of the estate, said she believed the sentencing was just, as did U.S. attorney Benjamin Patterson who had requested a custody sentence between two and a quarter to three and a quarter years.
Hymans was seeking a sentence that did not involve incarceration. Her lawyer, John Murphy, said his client is a wonderful mother, supportive spouse and is committed to helping the less fortunate.
Murphy told the judge that Hymans didn’t intend to steal the money, but circumstances in her life at that time, that included damage to the ranch from a tornado, her health and an ongoing real estate deal led to the crime.
“It was a relief that this all imploded. She wants to make the victim whole. Incarcerating her will not make the victim whole. She has been punished. She has lost her career. There has been a substantial penalty meted out,” he said.
Hymans, speaking on her own behalf, said she had filed for bankruptcy to clean her financial house.
“It wasn’t a ruse to try to keep from paying back the funds,” she said.
Hymans agreed to a voluntary surrender to federal custody on or before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24.
