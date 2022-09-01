bhp

SPEARFISH – A three-acre fire, which broke out along Highway 85 Tuesday, was likely caused by prolonged smoldering of a power pole that had been struck by lightning during the past weekend’s storms.

“There was the storm on Friday and then maybe some more lightning that had gone through on Saturday, so it might have just been smoldering up there until it got hot enough and dry enough to really start burning,” explained Capt. Heath Brown, from the Spearfish Fire Department.

