SPEARFISH – A three-acre fire, which broke out along Highway 85 Tuesday, was likely caused by prolonged smoldering of a power pole that had been struck by lightning during the past weekend’s storms.
“There was the storm on Friday and then maybe some more lightning that had gone through on Saturday, so it might have just been smoldering up there until it got hot enough and dry enough to really start burning,” explained Capt. Heath Brown, from the Spearfish Fire Department.
As far as the fire officials were aware, no power outages had been reported in connection to the affected line prior to the blaze.
At around 4:15 p.m., Brown said the fire department was alerted to a the fire, which was moving north at around mile marker 46.
“The fire was halted by Highway 85, so it wasn’t spreading to the west at all, and was backing to a road just to the north of it so we got out there and we focused our efforts on stopping the spread to the east and to the south as well,” he said.
Three Spearfish Wildland Fire engines, one Spearfish water tender truck, Battalion 400 engine No. 642 from the state Wildland Fire Service, and support from Battalion 8 of the U.S. Forest Service’s engine No. 381, all converged to make short work of the blaze.
“With all of those resources we had the fire contained within 20 minutes, and we had it controlled within a half an hour with just some mop-up needed after that,” Brown said.
Other than the damaged power pole, no other structures were harmed. No injuries to the estimated 20 firefighters were reported.
Fortunately the winds were light, Brown explained, but the fuel conditions stemming from the warm, dry summer leading into fall, allowed the fire to spread more rapidly than previous incidents this year.
“We had some close calls where fire had burned in some cut grass but it stopped in the live grass, and now we’re gonna see these conditions where fire will burn the cured grass,” Brown cautioned. “Make sure the chains on trailers aren’t dragging and people are careful with welding or doing anything that could cause fires out in the grass.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.