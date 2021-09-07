SPEARFISH — The Black Hills is being targeted for an influx of refugees from a Southern state, but before you go running to your phones to call the governor, we’re not talking about “political refugees,” we’re talking about animals displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana (Aug. 28).
“The hurricane hit on Saturday and it hit so fast that nobody had time to do anything prior to it coming in, so these animals have been through the midst of everything that has happened,” said Jamie Al-Haj, a volunteer and animal advocate for the area.
Al-Haj said that she was contacted by a friend in Sioux Falls who was working with Greater Good Charities to help relocate the animals that where being housed in Louisiana shelters waiting to be adopted when the hurricane hit in order to make room for all of the pets that will be rescued and cared for in the area while they await a reunion with their families.
“They’re trying to empty all of the shelters in order to bring the injured, the displaced, and traumatized animals that they’re finding out in the area,” she said. “The majority of shelters (in Louisiana) are working without electricity, some of them have (flooding), (it’s) just a dire situation.”
Thirty-eight dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens have made their way to South Dakota as part of the effort. Al-Haj said she coordinated with several West River animal rescues to find a place for as many as she could, including the Humane Society of the Black Hills, in Rapid City; Western Hills Humane Society, in Spearfish; Battle Mountain Humane Society, in Hot Springs; and Critters Inc., in Guernsey, Wyo.
“I had no one tell me they couldn’t do it. They just said, ‘we’ll make it work,’” she said.
Jodi Harbott, who works at Western Hills Humane Society, said they are looking forward to welcoming seven new additions to the facility. Although the animals will be traveling with paperwork from their previous shelters, they will need to be monitored for about a week before adoption can begin.
“We’re supposed to wait and assess them for about a week due to the stress that they’ve been through,” she said. “We just want to make sure they’re as healthy as they possibly can be before they go into any homes.”
Harbott said anyone interested in adopting an animal from the shelter should fill out an adoption application online, and then schedule an appointment to visit the facility.
For more information about adopting a pet from the Western Hills Humane Society, visit www.westernhillshumanesociety.com, or call 642-1576.
