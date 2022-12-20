A growing imbalance between the incomes of South Dakota residents and the rising price of homes on the market has created new challenges to buying a home for many families in the state.
Here are stories of three families who are navigating the current real estate market or were lucky enough to find an affordable home before prices skyrocketed.
Over many months, Summer Schooler and her fiancé Adam Wolfcale were building their family and their future in a place they both love dearly — the town of Wessington Springs, a Jerauld County hamlet located 50 miles northwest of Mitchell, S.D.
But recently, a horrific house fire and a tight real estate market put their dreams on hold and their lives in limbo.
On Nov. 12, 2022, Schooler was asleep in bed with her two children ages 2 and 4 — who had rousted their dad and sent him to get some shuteye on the sofa because they wanted to sleep with mom — when she awoke to the sound of a smoke alarm and the acrid smell of smoke.
She grabbed the children, awoke Wolfcale and they all rushed outside to safety. Schooler suffered lung damage when she returned to save her pets, ultimately losing one cat to the fire.
As they slowly recover, the couple is realizing that not only did they lose their rental home and all their belongings to smoke damage, but they may have also lost their ability to remain in Wessington Springs.
“We do love this small town,” Schooler said. “Everyone knows everyone and helps each other out, and it’s very safe.”
As is common in many rural towns across South Dakota, housing options are limited in Wessington Springs, and decent affordable homes are even harder to come by.
While living with a relative, the couple has begun to search for a home to purchase in Wessington Springs. Their first look at the market was stunning, as only three single-family properties were for sale, and only two in their price range of under $100,000.
One affordable property was already under contract, and the other, at $89,000, was too small to house a family of four and had no basement, Schooler said.
“I definitely feel like with inflation and the housing market and everything else going up, and wages not going up, it makes it much harder to find something that accommodates families,” she said.
A 2021 housing study made note of the town’s aging housing stock and concluded it needed development of at least a dozen new homes to meet the immediate need. The study suggested that to afford those homes, most residents under 44 in Wessington Springs would need some form of financial assistance to achieve homeownership.
“You look at a town like Springs, and a lot of businesses can’t afford to pay people more than 14 or 16 bucks an hour,” said Loree Gaikowski, a board member with the local economic development authority. “Even with two incomes at those levels, how could you buy a house for $250,000? You can’t really get anything for under $100,000 anymore, and if you can, it probably needs another $100,000 to fix it up.”
Wessington Springs has an opportunity to strengthen its economy and future by building on its reputation as a safe, welcoming community for young families and retirees, but it cannot due to a lack of available homes, Gaikowski said.
If the couple cannot find an affordable home soon, they will likely have to pull up roots and move to Sioux Falls, Schooler said.
Just a few years ago, being pre-qualified for a home loan of $300,000 might have put someone in Rapid City in the market for a newish home with a basement, garage, several bedrooms and possibly some land in a good neighborhood.
But now, with home prices rising fast in recent years, couples like Brad Speas and Shaylynn Hurd are having to manage their expectations for what a $300,00 purchase price might get them.
Hurd, 35, and Speas, 51, want to move away from renting and into homeownership to build financial equity and a solid financial future for their blended family.
Hurd runs a home-cleaning service and is a full-time technical school student, while Speas is a route sales driver for a bread company. The couple is pre-qualified for about a $300,000 purchase price, Speas said.
The couple recently showed up at an open house at a property for sale on Galaxy Drive in an area tucked into the southeast intersection of Interstates 90 and 190 in north Rapid City. The four-bed, two-bath split-level home was built in 1985 and is listed at $289,000.
“There’s some properties out there that are more affordable, but you’re going to spend a lot of time and effort to bring it up to speed and make it decent,” Hurd said.
Like many potential homeowners in the current South Dakota market, the couple is resigned to the fact that they may not get exactly what they want in a home they can afford, especially not the land ownership they hoped for.
“I feel pretty comfortable with $300,000, but it’s not what it used to be, that’s for sure,” Speas said.
The imbalance between stagnant or slightly rising wages and the rapidly rising cost of homes has put homeownership in jeopardy for adults looking for homes now, but also for young people who may pursue homeownership in the coming years, said Hurd, who has an 8-year-old daughter.
“You expect a 21-year-old to want to buy a home when they’re only making $15 an hour — how in the heck are they supposed to do that?” Hurd said.
A lingering effect of the migration to South Dakota during the pandemic may be that prices remain higher than they would have been otherwise, Martin said.
“It definitely increased the value of homes, and I don’t believe we’re seeing drastic price reductions in sellers now,” he said.
The homeownership journey for Jeff and Stacy Jochim of Herreid provides a pair of meaningful messages — one promising, the other ominous — about the real estate market in South Dakota.
On the plus side, their path shows how a middle-income family, with the help of a determined local housing official and a supportive community, can use government programs and keen knowledge of the local housing market to buy a home, improve their lifestyle and strengthen their financial future.
But their story also sheds light on how difficult it is to buy a home in South Dakota now compared with just a few years ago, and how families on the market for a home in 2022 might get stuck renting and not building long-term equity.
Four years ago, as they scouted homes to purchase in Herreid, they faced with low housing inventory and limited ability to secure a mortgage. Stacy, 44, works as a bookkeeper and Jeff, 43, runs a home-based business building custom motorcycle parts.
At some point, the couple connected with a man named Dick Werner, a former South Dakota legislator and banking officer who retired and now works in a volunteer position as head of the Herreid Area Housing Development Corporation.
With Werner’s help, the couple was able to find an affordable home that met their unique needs, and they benefited from Werner’s expertise in utilizing local, regional and state housing-assistance programs. The Jochims received three forms of down-payment assistance that lowered their mortgage significantly. In all, they received $24,500 in assistance from GROW SD, the Herreid housing agency and Homes Are Possible, Inc., an Aberdeen-based community finance and housing-development organization.
“We probably could have done it on our own, but it made the move a little bit easier and it brought the mortgage down a little bit,” Jeff Jochim said. “We really lucked out, and we dodged a bullet by buying then. Looking at the market now, we wouldn’t be able to be purchasing because everything is so inflated.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part story about the increasing difficulty people are having in purchasing homes in South Dakota. The first part was be published in Saturday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
— This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at SDNewsWatch.org.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.