Hunting etiquette

OPINION —I was an elementary school wannabe hall monitor.
I would have killed for one of those florescent orange vests and the opportunity to blow that etiquette whistle when someone began running in the halls or was cutting in the water fountain line.
My glee at ratting out the naughty gained me few fans especially among my teachers.
No one liked a tattle tale. Especially one that made work for teachers between classes filling out discipline reports.
I was no better on the playground, believing as my mother had taught, that there were rules and good little boys should follow them and bad ones wound up in the corner.
If a kid let slip an accidental curse and I lit into you.
I finally gave up the class proctor role when I discovered that I was no better at following the rules than anybody else.
The fire alarm proved too tempting, and I got sent home.
Flipping up skirts on the playground led to a paddling in front of my friends.
That last whack lifted me right off the ground.
I knew I deserved it, pledged to do better, and tried to follow my Boy Scout moto.
I also stopped judging those who made poor choices.
I was better at avoiding some mistakes than others and I knew very few kids who actually stayed on the narrow path. I discovered a few and sought out their secrets, hoping to surround myself with more prudent friends.
This weekend, I spent a day with a novice archery elk hunter in anticipation of a scheduled hunt later in the season.
I showed him a few honey holes and tried to call in a young bull for his inspection.
We took his truck and he drove me into an area that I had never entered.
He had seen a herd there the previous night and thought that we might be able to get a closer look.
Our stalk didn’t pan out.
The bull sang a few notes, and we were able to get within seventy yards, but never close enough for a decent inspection before his cows scented us and the herd took off.
On our walk out, I discovered the closed road sign lying in the dust down at our parking area. No excuses, we should never have been in there with a vehicle, and it wouldn’t have taken us very long to walk in from the parking area where I discovered the sign.
The ground was dry as a bone and the base of the post had been shattered by the tire of some previous vehicle.
There was no way I was going to get it back into the ground. But now at least we knew better and could avoid the same mistake again.
I could understand the hunter’s error. We weren’t the first ones this season who had driven that trail.
But it didn’t relieve that nagging childhood voice saying that we had broken the rules.
That same morning, we explored a dozen of the more popular elk hunting locations, areas with a history of success.
With the drought, water holes are at a premium and a few cagey hunters decided that if they set up enough tents in a good area right next to waterholes, that those who hunted the remaining few tanks would have higher odds.
Mathematically, it made sense.
If you live across the state and have to do all of your scouting through satellite maps, it must be incredibly disheartening to arrive at your destination and find every water source with a camper or tent pitched next to it, often empty and used merely as a place holder.
My son Lane was with me and explained that the best duck hunting destinations have the same problem on the eastern side of the state.
That the GFP had to ban overnight camping to try and solve the problem and that people worked the system by staying awake and merely “parked” in their cars to get an advantage.
But the elk are not trapped in a high fence and can easily leave the country.
One local tracker followed up a blood trail with her dog and covered more than ten miles.
Just imagine how much country an uninjured elk can cover in an evening’s ramble and all of the playground shenanigans amount to nothing.
The national forest belongs to all, take your turn, play nice, share.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
