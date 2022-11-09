bhp news.jpg
MADISON — Across the state of South Dakota, hunters and anglers have been hitting the fields and waters this year, Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann told members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission last week.

Kirschenmann reported that this year’s 47,124 resident combination license sales are just slightly behind last year’s 48,366. Small game licenses, he said, look very strong for residents, with 15,359 sold this year compared to last year’s 12,195. Annual resident fishing license sales, he said, have also been comparable to last year, with 53,053 sold this year and 55,372 sold last year.

