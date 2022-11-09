MADISON — Across the state of South Dakota, hunters and anglers have been hitting the fields and waters this year, Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann told members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission last week.
Kirschenmann reported that this year’s 47,124 resident combination license sales are just slightly behind last year’s 48,366. Small game licenses, he said, look very strong for residents, with 15,359 sold this year compared to last year’s 12,195. Annual resident fishing license sales, he said, have also been comparable to last year, with 53,053 sold this year and 55,372 sold last year.
“We’ve heard a lot of comments about walleye fishing in Lake Oahe over the last couple of years,” Kirschenmann said. “The perception being down a little bit. We saw a fantastic summer, but even as we got to this Fall, you want to talk about an incredible fishing opportunity on the northern end of Lake Oahe. Some of the walleyes were 13 to 18 pounds being caught. It’s been a phenomenal last couple of weeks to a month on the northern end of Lake Oahe for walleye fishing. We’re just reaping the benefits of some good management. Mother Nature helped us out and we just have some strong age class and some older fish. The anglers up there are having one heck of a time catching some high, high quality walleye.”
Kirschenmann also said this year’s elk season also went extremely well.
“To say we had a phenomenal elk hunting season would be a gross understatement,” he said. “I don’t know that we’ve ever seen so many pictures and heard so many stories about elk hunts.”
On the nonresident side of license sales, Kirschenmann said shooting preserve licenses are up slightly to 10,056 this year, compared to last year’s 9,556 for a five day license. Shooting preserve licenses for one day remain consistent, with 836 sold this year compared to 857 sold in 2021.
Non-resident annual fishing licenses are also up 40% over the three-year average this year.
