Hungry for a biker breakfast

LEAD — Julie Jarcik, left, Todd Schneiderman, Ariel Villegas, Zina Chavers and Shen Rackley, all from Las Vegas, Nevada, were all smiles Wednesday morning after all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee at the Christian Ministry Center in Lead.
The annual Biker Breakfast is back this year, after being put on hold last year due to COVID-19. Breakfast is served from 7:30-11 a.m. at the Christian Ministry Center, 7 S. Main St. in Lead. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the Lord’s Cupboard food pantry. So far, volunteers report that they have served 796 people.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.