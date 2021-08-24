Hundreds turn out for Potts fundraiser

STURGIS — Marcia Potts stood in awe of the crowd that had gathered Sunday to support her in her battle against cancer.
“It’s just humbling. Usually Tim and I are on the other side of these events helping out,” Potts said.
But on this day, friends, family and acquaintances – estimated at 500 - came out to reciprocate the Potts’s kindness. The Potts’s good friend, Cindy Ireland, said it best.
“I wish love could cure cancer. If it could, after today’s event, Marcia would be beyond healthy,” she said.
Marcia and Tim Potts have been an active part of the Sturgis community for years. Marcia was a school nurse and is a long-time member of several civic groups. Tim was an area director for USDA Rural Development, takes sports photos, works for the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper and also is a member of local civic groups. They are both an integral part of their congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis.
“Sturgis is the best small town in the world. The support of this community is awesome,” Marcia Potts said.
Marcia Potts said she and her family will never be able to repay everyone for the kindness they have received over the past several months on this journey, but hope to try.
The journey began in March when Marcia began having pain in her hip. An MRI of her left hip showed some abnormalities.
On June 1, she visited doctors at the Mayo Clinic and on June 3 a partial hip replacement was done. Upon further investigation, doctors confirmed cancer which had started with a stomach tumor and had metastasized to the bone.
She is continuing treatment with chemo and immunotherapy every two weeks at the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Doctors will recheck her scans every three months to see how her body is responding to the medications.
Sunday’s event included a 5K run/walk, auction items and ice cream sundaes. Scott, Becky and Hannah Peterson as well as Ken and Cindy Ireland organized the event. They estimate the event raised about $15,000.
Marcia Potts said the Sunday fundraiser was amazing.
“This is by far the best medicine one could ever have,” she said.
