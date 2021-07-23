Humble heroes honored

LEAD — On July 10, a fire broke out in an apartment building on Stone Street in Lead. Fortunately for the residents, the crew for Thyssen Mining Inc., had been delayed in beginning their day excavating for the Sanford Lab, and when they saw signs of the fire from the dry mine facility next door, the heroic miners sprung into action.
“Whereas the Thyssen employees, without hesitation, entered the smoke-filled apartments and affected the extractions of numerous residents … Now I therefore, Ron Everett, by virtue of the power vested in me as mayor of the city of Lead do hereby proclaim July 23, 2021 as “Thyssen Mining Company Employee’s Day within the city of Lead,” Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein read Thursday from a proclamation issued at Monday’s commission meeting.
“As a person who has two young boys and has lived here for many years, my husband was born and raised here – what you did matters – so thank you, thank you so much.”
One resident was critically injured in the fire and rushed to a Greely Colo. medical center for treatment. Thyssen staff remained on hand to keep the dry mine facility open throughout the day as a staging point for fire crews and other victims.
The miners were honored at a small surprise gathering Thursday before the start of their evening shift.
Community members brought sweet treats to thank the humble heroes for going above and beyond being good neighbors in the community.
“It can be embarrassing to be recognized as heroes, and you’re all so humble, but for me, I feel that heroes come at the right place at the right time, and chose to do the right thing so I really applaud you for that,” added Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
But the heroics didn’t stop after the fire. The Thyssen team has also taken up a voluntary payroll deduction program for the next two weeks were crew members can sign up to have a portion of their paychecks held back as a fundraiser for those who lost everything in the tragic blaze.
