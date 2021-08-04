Huge drug bust in Pennington Co.

PENNINGTON COUNTY – The joint Unified Narcotics Task Force (UNET) scored a major drug bust Tuesday in Pennington County.
A months-long investigation ultimately led the taskforce to executed three search warrants in Pennington County. During the searches, large amounts of cash, illegal drugs, and firearms were found at numerous locations.
Seized were:
• 72 pounds methamphetamine ($1.5-$2.5 million street value)
• 10 pounds cocaine
• 6 pounds of heroin (over $500,000 street value)
• 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills
• $150,000 cash in illegal drug sale proceeds
• 13 guns (some altered and short-barreled)
“This is a big bust—a big win for Pennington County,” said UNET Sgt. Casey Kenrick. “These drugs had a combined street value in the millions of dollars. It’s important to get these drugs off our streets and hold the dealers responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”
The investigation is ongoing and sheriff’s office officials no further information will be released at this time.
The UNET team includes members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation. Also involved in the investigation are the Deadwood Police Department, ATF, DEA and Homeland Security.
