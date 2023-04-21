By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
SPEARFISH — Hudson Hall in Spearfish has been empty since the beginning of December 2022, when the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and driver licensing exam station moved out to the new state agency building, the Atlas Building.
“Hudson Hall used to be regularly rented out to the DMV, but they’ve moved out to the Atlas building now, so Hudson’s just been really underutilized,” City Attorney Ashley McDonald said at the city council meeting Monday.
Barb Cline, executive director of Prairie Hills Transit and Prairie Hills Childcare, reached out to the city telling them of the center’s desire to expand.
“They (Prairie Hills) were looking to expand and were looking for a temporary place while they find a more permanent location for their expansion,” McDonald said. “So, Hudson Hall came up, and we worked through the lease and this is the result of that.”
The council meeting Monday was the beginning of a two-step process between the city and Prairie Hills. The first-step, or the signing of the resolution, was on the docket for approval that night.
Council members had a few questions regarding child age, outdoor play, and parking when it came to childcare at the building.
Karley LaFountain, childcare director for the center, addressed the council’s concerns.
She said the children will age between 3 to 5 years old, and there will be around two to three employees onsite, utilizing parking spaces, during the day.
“Parent drop-off would be quick. We’re also considering having parents drop-off and pick-up at our location on Tumble Weed (Trail), and us bussing children, so the parents can drop off at one location.” LaFountain said.
She concluded, saying that both Brady and City parks are around a five to 10 minute walk from Hudson Hall, so the center intends to use them as outdoor play areas.
Council members unanimously approved the resolution, and a public hearing will be held on the matter at 5:30 p.m. on May 1, concluding the process.
