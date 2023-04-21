0421 Hudson Hall to serve as childcare facility.tif
Hudson Hall has been home to the DMV for many years, but after the state agency’s departure in December 2022, the hall has been underutilized. Now, Prairie Hills Childcare Center plans to take over the space.

Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

By Sidnee Short

Black Hills Pioneer

