HP names man killed in ATV crash

LEAD — A Lead man has been identified as the person who died Oct. 6 afternoon in an ATV crash northwest of Lead.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly before 5 p.m. that day, James Luze, Jr., 59, was driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger XP ATV westbound in a ditch south of US Highway 14A when he lost control. The ATV rolled over and Luze was thrown from the vehicle.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
