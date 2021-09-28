HP names boy killed in crash

DEADWOOD — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has publically identified the boy killed in a Thursday afternoon crash near Deadwood
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at about 4:45 p.m. Jessy Pullen, 40, of Spearfish was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled two miles north of Deadwood.
Kelton Pullen, 9, of Deadwood, the passenger of the truck, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Pullen sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
Becky Nelson, Jessey’s sister, said his injuries are substantial and recovery will take many months. A fund has been established to assist the family with medical costs. To donate, visit https://www.plumfund.com/medical-fund/jesseys-fund
