Howard visits Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, has served in the South Dakota State House since 2016, representing District 33, and is making a run at South Dakota’s lone Congressional seat in June.
She made a stop in Belle Fourche Tuesday where she spoke to community members at a meet and greet event held at Bowman Hall adjacent to Herrmann Park. During the event, Howard, an Air Force veteran and businesswoman, spoke on a handful of topics spanning from immigration to election integrity, illustrating how her beliefs differ from her opponent, U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson.
