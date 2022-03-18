How to file an open meetings complaint

SPEARFISH — If you have attended a local governmental meeting, you may have noticed that the board went into executive session at one point.
So what is an executive session, what is the point, and why do boards go into executive session?
Executive sessions, or closed sessions, are meant as an opportunity for the governing board, and other people as required, to discuss governmental matters outside of the view of the public.
There is a very narrow scope of topics that may be discussed. South Dakota Codified Law 1-25-2 governs these exemptions. They include:
• Discussing the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term, employee, does not include any independent contractor;
• Discussing the expulsion, suspension, discipline, assignment of or the educational program of a student or the eligibility of a student to participate in interscholastic activities provided by the South Dakota High School Activities Association;
• Consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters;
• Preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives;
• Discussing marketing or pricing strategies by a board or commission of a business owned by the state or any of its political subdivisions, when public discussion may be harmful to the competitive position of the business; or
• Discussing information listed in subdivisions 1-27-1.5(8) and 1-27-1.5(17).
However this last section will change on July 1 following a change in the open meetings law that occurred this legislative session. The bill that was passed was prompted to an open meetings complaint filed by the Black Hills Pioneer against the city of Belle Fourche. While the state Open Meetings Commission ruled in favor of the city, legislators did not and closed a loophole that was created unintentionally two years prior.
If a public board chooses to go into executive session to discuss the above matters, they must make formal action only once they are back in the public forum.
So what can you do if you do not feel the governing body is following the open meeting rules?
This is where filing an open meetings complaint comes in.
The South Dakota Open Meetings Commission was commissioned in 2004 and consists of five states attorneys. A link to the Open Meetings Commission website can be found at https://atg.sd.gov/legal/opengovernment/MeetingCommission.aspx
Specific procedures must be followed to file an Open Meetings complaint.
SDCL 1-25-6 outlines this procedure. And these are important, because without following the proper steps, a complaint could be deemed invalid.
• Complaints must be filed with the state’s attorney in the county in which the alleged violation occurred. For example, the complaint the Pioneer filed against the city of Belle Fourche, was filed with the Butte County state’s attorney.
• Citizens cannot file the complaint directly to the Open Meetings Commission.
• The complaint sent to the state’s attorney must be notarized.
Once the formal complaint is filed, the state’s attorney investigates the matter and can proceed in one of three ways.
• The state’s attorney can dismiss the claim if it is unfounded;
• The state’s attorney can refer the matter to the open meetings commission for it to address in a subsequent hearing;
• Or, the state’s attorney can prosecute the matter. Violating open meetings law in South Dakota is a misdemeanor. It is believed that only once, a public official in South Dakota has been charged with violating the open meetings law.
If the state’s attorney refers the matter to the Open Meetings Commission, a hearing will be set. These are typically held quarterly.
At the hearing, oral presentations are made by both the complainant and the governmental body. The commission has the option of returning the complaint to the pertinent state’s attorney for more investigation.
After final review of the complaint and response, and consideration of any oral argument, the commission will issue findings of fact and conclusions of law. The findings of fact and conclusions of law will be public. They will be posted on the Attorney General’s website and also forwarded, free of charge, to anyone who requests them.
If the commission finds that the government violated open meetings law, the body is essentially issued a reprimand.
