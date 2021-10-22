How do shootout reenactors stay safe?

SPEARFISH — Actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded the director of the movie “Rust” Thursday.
The incident is under investigation.
A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was discharged and how.
This is certainly not the first time a set member was shot with what was supposed to be a prop gun. It even happens in reenactments such as historical shootouts for tourists.
In Hill City, three spectators were wounded in 2011 when a re-enactor fired real bullets instead of blanks.
In 2015, an actor staging a historical gunfight in the Old West town of Tombstone, Ariz., was shot and wounded with a live round during a show that was supposed to use blanks.
So how do the reenactors stay safe as well as keeping the tourists who pack together to watch the show safe?
Deadwood Alive Executive Director Andy Mosher previously visited with the Pioneer to discuss the very thing.
Mosher said Deadwood Alive is committed to putting safety first and enforces its firearms policy vigorously.
“Since firearms are an integral part of many of the performances, the management and staff of Deadwood Alive realize that safety must be of the utmost importance,” Mosher said. “A very strict safety protocol is in effect and enforced daily. All staff sign a written safety policy yearly and it is gone through step by step with them by the executive director and assistant director.”
Deadwood Alive is a non-profit troupe of actors who immerse visitors in Deadwood’s rich and storied history, bringing to life a rough and tumble past.
Included in Deadwood Alive’s policies are extensive requirements pertaining to firearms.
“All staff must undergo firearms training, whether or not they will be handling firearms, prior to being involved in any performance where firearms are used,” Mosher said. “This training includes reading and understanding all safety policies, hands-on use, and firing of the troupe’s firearms and physical practice of these policies in rehearsals.”
Staff are only allowed to carry non-firing replica revolvers on the street unless they are in immediate preparation for a performance.
“Only then, will they be given a functioning firearm that has been loaded according to our policy,” Mosher said. “Each firearm used in performances is inspected and loaded by the loading captain or his designee and is also watched by a safety officer during this process. Each firearm is inspected at the beginning of each day, and before and after each use, totaling nine inspections per typical performance day. They are securely locked and stored between uses. At no time is the staff allowed to remove these firearms, whether firing or non-firing, from their holsters except as required to do the performances and are never pointed in the direction of the public.”
Prop guns fire blanks, gunpowder charges that produce a flash and a bang but not a hard projectile.
Deadwood Alive has extended its performance season beyond the summer.
The troupe’s fall schedule, is Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 20 at Outlaw Square, is as follows:
• Noon “Lawman’s Patrol,” Tour Deadwood’s Main Street with a Deadwood Lawman. Discover the true stories of gold, gambling, shootouts, destructive fires and how to hang on to your money and your life. $15 per person, call 1-800-344-8826 - must book 24 hours in advance.
• 1 p.m. “Gold, Guns and Grubstake,” the evolution of pre-1900 firearms. Join Deadwood Alive as they explore the evolution of pre-1899 firearms. Learn about and see examples of: early trapper flintlocks of the 1700s and early 1800s, percussion cap rifles, pistols and shotguns of the early west and cartridge firing weapons that tamed the West. See how the technological advances of each era added to firearm reliability, ease of loading, capacity and rate of fire.
• 2 p.m. Shootout – “A Shooting Affray” After a long night of revelry, two friends get into a disagreement over who gets the pleasure of paying for the libations. This affray ends with one man shot and the other sent a-packin’. If your drunken friend was spittin’ mad at you, would you let him borrow your gun?
• 2:20 p.m. “Hangin’ with the Shootists,” meet the gunslingers, ask questions, and get their trading cards and autographs.
• 4 p.m. Shootout – “Showdown on Gold Street,” Two gamblers disagree about the outcome of a poker game and decide the best way to settle this is to pull their six guns and shoot it out. Things don’t go as either gambler expected, and the result is a Deadwood legend.
• 4:20 p.m. “Hangin’ with the Shootists,” meet the Deadwood Alive actors, hear their stories and ask all the questions you have always wanted to.
