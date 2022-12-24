featured How cold was it? Areas coldest wind chill is -65 Pioneer staff reports Dec 24, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snow blows across St. Onge Road Wednesday afternoon. The fridged wind dropped temperatures down to as low as 65 below, according to the National Weather Service. Pioneer photo by Dennis KnucklesClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAPID CITY — A strong, bitter wind sent temperatures plummeting throughout the Northern Black Hills. But how cold did it get?The National Weather Service Office in Rapid City reported the coldest wind chills so far in our area.At this time, the lowest wind chill locally was -65F at three-miles from Whitewood. Additionally, temperatures fell to -58 near Lead, -56 by O’Neil Pass, -54 in Spearfish, and -42 near Nemo.In Harding County, temperatures dropped to -63 near Ludlow and Ralph.In Butte County, the mercury dipped to -58 by Castle Rock, -55 near Belle Fourche, -53 in Nisland, and -40 near Newell.In Meade County, the cold spot was -58 at Mud Butte. Union Center saw -58, Sturgis dipped to -54, and Piedmont saw -39.Rapid City fell to -46.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rapid City Wind Chill National Weather Service Temperature Meteorology Butte County Ralph Wind × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fireMercury incident prompts L-D school closureRoads closed, school called off againCrash prompts road closureSpearfish approves renovation of the rocketshipSemi-truck, trailer roll over on bridge overpass near Exit 32Home for ChristmasDeadwood VFD stamps out fire at Gold Country InnFire damages Spearfish trailerBox Elder man sentenced in drug case ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
