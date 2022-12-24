How cold was it?

Snow blows across St. Onge Road Wednesday afternoon. The fridged wind dropped temperatures down to as low as 65 below, according to the National Weather Service. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — A strong, bitter wind sent temperatures plummeting throughout the Northern Black Hills. But how cold did it get?

The National Weather Service Office in Rapid City reported the coldest wind chills so far in our area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.